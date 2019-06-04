Ordering in with Lugmety: Riyadh's Rococoa will satisfy your wildest cravings

RIYADH: With fresh ingredients and an eye-popping variety of dishes, Riyadh-based Rococoa is perfect for ordering in at large family gatherings — when choosing one cuisine just isn’t an option.

The restaurant is available on food delivery app Lugmety, which operates in Jeddah and Riyadh, and this week I tapped my way to a family meal in a few minutes.

The detailed menu is seemingly endless and is loaded with options so I spent a few minutes deliberating over whether to indulge in their spongy French toast, or perhaps go for their delightful Pecan Praline eclair. Finally, I decided to dive straight into their creative salads and before long, the food had arrived and we tucked in.

The tasty Asian Beef Salad is a combination of ribeye steak slices, rice noodles, mixed leaves and sprigs of mint with a chili-lemongrass dressing that adds a kick of heat to a deliciously sour and tangy dish.

Next up were the crispy jalapeno prawns — a mixture of fried prawns, sweet chili vinaigrette and a fresh jalapeno salsa. The prawns are perfect for popping in your mouth one after the other and are sweet, spicy and wonderfully crunchy.

That led us nicely on to the first of our mains, the chicken avocado club sandwich. The decadent double-decker contained grilled chicken breast, leaves, freshly sliced avocados and beef bacon tarragon aioli layered between two crispy slices of focaccia.

However, the undeniable winner of the meal were the chicken waffle sliders with its crispy golden chicken, chili-honey sauce, apple cider coleslaw and perfectly done French fries.

With mains out of the way, I satisfied my sweet tooth with a gorgeous pain perdu. The sweet caramelized cinnamon brioche, vanilla custard, salted caramel hot sauce and ice cream took my taste buds on a roller coaster ride and left me silent for at least five minutes while I devoured the lot.

Caramel is my weakness so choosing the brown butter caramel was a no brainer. The creamy, rich ice cream is made with high quality French Lescure butter and scattered throughout with chewy toffee bits and sea salt crystals, which add texture to the dessert and made it a smile-inducing way to round off the meal.