Ordering in with Lugmety: Riyadh's Rococoa will satisfy your wildest cravings

RIYADH: With fresh ingredients and an eye-popping variety of dishes, Riyadh-based Rococoa is perfect for ordering in at large family gatherings — when choosing one cuisine just isn’t an option.

The restaurant is available on food delivery app Lugmety, which operates in Jeddah and Riyadh, and this week I tapped my way to a family meal in a few minutes.

The detailed menu is seemingly endless and is loaded with options so I spent a few minutes deliberating over whether to indulge in their spongy French toast, or perhaps go for their delightful Pecan Praline eclair. Finally, I decided to dive straight into their creative salads and before long, the food had arrived and we tucked in. 

The tasty Asian Beef Salad is a combination of ribeye steak slices, rice noodles, mixed leaves and sprigs of mint with a chili-lemongrass dressing that adds a kick of heat to a deliciously sour and tangy dish.

Next up were the crispy jalapeno prawns — a mixture of fried prawns, sweet chili vinaigrette and a fresh jalapeno salsa. The prawns are perfect for popping in your mouth one after the other and are sweet, spicy and wonderfully crunchy.

That led us nicely on to the first of our mains, the chicken avocado club sandwich.  The decadent double-decker contained grilled chicken breast, leaves, freshly sliced avocados and beef bacon tarragon aioli layered between two crispy slices of focaccia.

However, the undeniable winner of the meal were the chicken waffle sliders with its crispy golden chicken, chili-honey sauce, apple cider coleslaw and perfectly done French fries.

With mains out of the way, I satisfied my sweet tooth with a gorgeous pain perdu. The sweet caramelized cinnamon brioche, vanilla custard, salted caramel hot sauce and ice cream took my taste buds on a roller coaster ride and left me silent for at least five minutes while I devoured the lot.

Caramel is my weakness so choosing the brown butter caramel was a no brainer. The creamy, rich ice cream is made with high quality French Lescure butter and scattered throughout with chewy toffee bits and sea salt crystals, which add texture to the dessert and made it a smile-inducing way to round off the meal.

Eid recipes: Makloubeh spiced rice with lamb and aubergines

LONDON: Makloubeh is a traditional Palestinian dish that consists of meat, rice and fried vegetables placed in a pot, which is then flipped upside down when served – hence the name makloubeh, which translates literally as “upside down.” We often make this dish for important events, such as Eid, Ramadan and family birthdays as it is a labor of love. The cinnamon in the rice really makes this dish stand out. It’s absolutely worth the effort involved and a real showstopper. My whole family love this dish,  we make it in many different ways, but this version is the one I like the most. I personally like adding potatoes to it but I have stuck to the way my mother makes it here.

Serves 6–8

Ingredients

1kg (2¼lb) lamb shoulder, cubed

2 onions, quartered

450ml (15ﬂ oz) vegetable oil

3 aubergines, peeled in stripes, leaving some skin intact, then sliced into 3cm (1¼ inch) rings  

750g (1lb 10 oz) Egyptian rice (or pudding or basmati rice)

3 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons black pepper

3 teaspoons sea salt, plus extra for seasoning

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large tomatoes, sliced

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

150g (5½oz) whole skinned, blanched and toasted almonds

150g (5½oz) thick Greek yogurt, to serve

Directions

1.       Put the lamb and onions in a saucepan, cover with water without stirring and then bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for one hour, covered with a lid. Remove any scum that appears on the surface and keep doing this until no more scum appears. Once the meat is cooked, remove it from the water but keep the water in the pan.

2.       Heat the vegetable oil in a separate pan and shallow fry the aubergine for 3 minutes on each side, then drain on kitchen paper and season with salt.

3.       Tip the rice into a bowl, adding the cinnamon, pepper, salt and olive oil and mix well.

4.       Arrange the tomatoes in the base of a deep pan. Scatter a handful of rice over the tomatoes and layer half the lamb on top, followed by half the aubergine, then top with rice. Repeat these layers, finishing with a layer of rice.

5.       Cover with the reserved lamb cooking water to about 3cm (1¼ inch) over the top (add a little more water if you don’t have enough) and cover with a lid. Simmer over a medium-low heat for 30–40 minutes without stirring at all. Once cooked, you want to be able to tip the dish out in one piece, like a cake.

6.       Leave to cool slightly, then place an upturned plate larger than the mouth of your pan on top and carefully turn everything over to flip the makloubeh onto the plate. Sprinkle with the parsley and toasted nuts and serve with yogurt.

