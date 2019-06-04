You are here

  • Home
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Donald Trump a ‘poster boy for the far-right’
﻿

London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Donald Trump a ‘poster boy for the far-right’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has repeatedly clashed with US President Donald Trump over political issues. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Donald Trump a ‘poster boy for the far-right’

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday Donald Trump was a poster boy for far-right activists all over the world, continuing a long-running spat with the US President.
“Surely we should be saying ‘listen, you know, you do realize you’re a poster-boy for the far-right movement around the world,” he told Sky News in an interview, citing Trump’s policies on Muslims and immigration centers.

Topics: Sadiq Khan Donald Trump

Related

0
World
US president Donald Trump meets Queen Elizabeth II on UK state visit
0
World
London mayor says Britain should not host President Trump on state visit

India prepares to recover bodies of climbers feared killed in avalanche

Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
0

India prepares to recover bodies of climbers feared killed in avalanche

  • Eight climbers were reported missing by colleagues on Friday
  • A huge rescue mission was launched and on Monday an Indian air force helicopter spotted five bodies partially buried in snow
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
0

PITHORAGARH, India: Indian authorities are preparing to recover the bodies of five climbers believed killed in an avalanche, though officials said on Tuesday it could take several days to coordinate the retrieval.
Eight climbers — four from Britain, two from the United States, and one each from Australia and India — were reported missing by colleagues on Friday after they failed to return to their base camp near Nanda Devi, India’s second highest mountain.
A huge rescue mission was launched and on Monday an Indian air force helicopter spotted five bodies partially buried in snow.
The status of the other three climbers is not known, though officials have said the possibility of their survival is remote, and their bodies could be near the five that have been spotted.
On Tuesday, officials met to discuss how to retrieve the bodies from below a remote, unnamed 6,477-meter peak the team was attempting to climb.
Vijay Kumar Jogdande, the top government official in Pithoragarh, a mountain town in Uttarakhand state where the recovery effort is being coordinated, said a team to collect the bodies still needed clearance from government agencies, including the defense ministry.
“I have requested the permissions,” he told Reuters.
“We will discuss the plan with the heads of the concerned agencies. The plan is not prepared right now.”
Jogdande said relatives of the missing had yet to arrive in the town and rescuers were still unsure what to do with the bodies of the climbers if they were recovered.
“No one has spoken to me, no one is here. So who will take the bodies, that is also one question,” he said.
Four other climbers — all British — were evacuated by helicopter from their base camp over the weekend after reporting that their colleagues were missing. They are helping authorities with the recovery effort.

Topics: avalanche India

Related

0
World
Indian pilots spot 5 bodies in search for missing climbers
0
World
Avalanche in Indian Himalayas kills 1, leaves 5 missing

Latest updates

London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Donald Trump a ‘poster boy for the far-right’
0
India prepares to recover bodies of climbers feared killed in avalanche
0
Eid recipes: Makloubeh spiced rice with lamb and aubergines
0
Roadside bomb north of Iraqi capital kills 4 security forces
0
Henna by Azra: A modern twist to an ancient art
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.