London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Donald Trump a ‘poster boy for the far-right’

LONDON: London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday Donald Trump was a poster boy for far-right activists all over the world, continuing a long-running spat with the US President.
“Surely we should be saying ‘listen, you know, you do realize you’re a poster-boy for the far-right movement around the world,” he told Sky News in an interview, citing Trump’s policies on Muslims and immigration centers.
