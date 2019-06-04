You are here

Seven killed in Myanmar monastery shelling: witnesses

Military is locked in battles with Arakan Army rebels in the Rakhine state. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 June 2019
AFP
  • Military deployed thousands of troops to fight rebels in Rakhine state
  • Villagers hid in the monastery to escape the attacks
AFP
YANGON: Seven people were killed when artillery rounds slammed into a monastery where they were sheltering from firefights between military and insurgent forces in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, witnesses said Tuesday.
The military has deployed thousands of troops to the western state, where it is locked in bloody battles with Arakan Army (AA) rebels fighting for more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.
Clashes are heating up in the same area where the military drove out 740,000 Rohingya Muslims in a 2017 campaign UN investigators have said amounted to genocide.
On Monday morning, fighting engulfed the village of Sapa Htar in northern Rakhine state’s Minbya township, village leader Myo Kyaw Aung told AFP by phone Tuesday.
He described how villagers took refuge in the local monastery after artillery fire hit several homes.
“Then ... shelling hit the monastery,” he said, adding that in addition to the seven deaths, an equal number were injured.
Many of the community of some 800 tried to flee but were trapped by artillery fire.
“We thought we were going to die,” Myo Kyaw Aung said, adding they did not know who had fired the shells.
Access to northern Rakhine state is extremely restricted making independent verification difficult.
Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun did not confirm the deaths but cast blame for civilian casualties on Arakan Army tactics.
“The area will become less stable if they continue to mount attacks from villages.”
But the rebel group held the military responsible.
“They knew villagers were staying at the monastery,” AA spokesman Khine Thu Kha told AFP.
More than 30,000 people have fled their homes in recent months because of the unrest.
A driver was injured Tuesday in a mine blast as he pulled off a main road — the second explosion in the area in five days.
Six of the seven wounded in Monday’s attack managed to reach hospital in the state capital, including two relatives of 53-year-old Hla Saw Shwe.
But his younger sister and niece were killed in the monastery.
“I just want the war to end,” he said sobbing.
Amnesty last week accused the military of committing war crimes, extrajudicial killings and torture in new operations, documenting seven unlawful attacks in which 14 civilians were killed.
The army confirmed it shot dead six detainees in late April.
But it denied Amnesty’s accusations, saying actions against “terrorists” were within the law.
The AA also dismissed allegations of abuses by Amnesty.

Eid Al-Fitr offers little respite to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Updated 26 min 2 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
  • Bangladesh’s government has allotted around 6,500 acres to establish the refugee camps, but space is still tight
  • Different aid agencies have also come up with special offerings to make the festival a little more colorful to the Rohingya
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA: Three years ago, Arifa Bibi would have had her hands full on Eid.

With hordes of relatives and friends thronging to her humble home in Rakhine province, Myanmar, she would be busy in the kitchen whipping up delicacies.

Little did she know then that she would one day find herself struggling to make ends meet as a Rohingya refugee at a makeshift camp in Bangladesh. 

In the 34 camps at Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, hundreds of Rohingya remain stranded following a spate of violence in Myanmar. However, estrangement from their motherland fails to dampen their spirits on Eid. 

Just a couple of days before Eid, the Rohingya were busy making preparations to celebrate the occasion. 

Bangladesh’s government has allotted around 6,500 acres to establish the refugee camps, but space is still tight. “This refugee camp is highly congested and there is no open area available for Eid congregation. So, we have made preparations to offer the Eid prayers inside the mosque,” Abu Solaiman, a refugee from Balukhali camp, told Arab News.

There are more than 550,000 Rohingya children who are deprived of playgrounds and basic recreational pursuits for lack of space. Nevertheless, Rohingya children at Cox’s Bazar have figured out their own ways to turn Eid into a memorable occasion.

“On this Eid, there will be a fair inside the camps which has a merry-go-round and some other amusement materials for the kids,” Humayun Kabir, a Rohingya child at Kutupalang camp, told Arab News.

Halima Sheikh another refugee girl from the same camp, also expressed her excitement over the Eid fair.

“I have asked my father for some money for Eid shopping at the fair along with my friends. I plan to purchase cosmetics for me and my mother,” she said.

At the end of Ramadan, Rohingya women are now trying their best to prepare special dishes as a part of Eid tradition.

Different aid agencies have also come up with special offerings to make the festival a little more colorful to the Rohingya.

“We have provided a special Eid package which includes aromatic rice, lentils, milk, sugar, vermicelli, etc., to several hundred Rohingya families. We also received some Zakat funds from a nonresident Bangladeshi to run one of our health posts in the refugee camps,” said Nazrul Islam, country manager of UK-based aid agency Global One.

Another Bangladeshi aid agency, BRAC, has also provided food packages. “We have supported 2,500 Rohingya families with special food aid, including meat, oil and spices,” Khaled Morshed, head of the humanitarian response program at BRAC, told Arab News.

The authorities in Bangladesh have also beefed up security in and around the refugee camps to ensure peace during the festival.

“We have deployed around 1,100 police in and around the refugee camps to ensure round-the-clock vigilance,” Iqbal Hossain, additional superintendent of police at Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News.

Topics: Eid Al-Fitr Rohingya Bangladesh Rohingya refugees Cox’s Bazar

