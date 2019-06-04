You are here

  • Home
  • Cyprus finds suspected remains of sixth ‘serial killer’ victim
﻿

Cyprus finds suspected remains of sixth ‘serial killer’ victim

Cyprus Special Disaster Response Unit investigators carry a covered suitcase on a stretcher after it was retrieved from a man-made lake near the village of Mitsero, outside of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus. Inside the suitcase is believed to be one of the victims of a Cypriot military officer who has confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls. (AP)
Updated 04 June 2019
AFP
0

Cyprus finds suspected remains of sixth ‘serial killer’ victim

Updated 04 June 2019
AFP
0

NICOSIA: Cypriot authorities on Tuesday recovered the remains of a body stuffed in a suitcase at the bottom of a lake believed to be the sixth victim of a suspected serial killer.
A Greek Cypriot army officer is in custody after reportedly confessing to murdering five foreign women and two of their daughters in a string of killings that have left the Mediterranean holiday island in shock.
The police have so far recovered five other bodies, including remains dumped inside two other suitcases found in the same lake.
“A suitcase was found in the lake which on first examination appears to be the remains of a body in a state of decomposition,” police spokesman Andreas Angelides told reporters.
“This is a very important development... we will now proceed with identifying the body,” he added.
The suitcase is thought to contain the body of missing Filipino Maricar Valdez.
New Cyprus police chief Kypros Michaelides said what he saw at the lake was “unprecedented” in his 42 years of service and that he had never seen such “savagery.”
State radio reported the suitcase was weighed down with slabs of pavement.
Investigators are still searching a different lake for the remains of a six-year-old Filipino girl, whose mother’s corpse has already been found.
Authorities said Thursday they may partially drain that lake in efforts to find the body after weeks of searching with the help of UK and Israeli experts produced no results.
The killings, which went undetected for nearly three years, came to light when tourists spotted a body brought to the surface of a mine shaft by unusually heavy rains.
That triggered a murder investigation which led to the army captain’s arrest on April 18.
The failure by the authorities to follow up on reports that the women were missing has sparked ire and led to the dismissal of the police chief and the resignation of the justice minister.

Related

0
World
Cyprus ‘serial killer’ appears in court, accused of rape
0
World
Cyprus police chief sacked over serial killings ‘negligence’

Eid Al-Fitr offers little respite to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Updated 04 June 2019
SHEHAB SUMON
0

Eid Al-Fitr offers little respite to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

  • Bangladesh’s government has allotted around 6,500 acres to establish the refugee camps, but space is still tight
  • Different aid agencies have also come up with special offerings to make the festival a little more colorful to the Rohingya
Updated 04 June 2019
SHEHAB SUMON
0

DHAKA: Three years ago, Arifa Bibi would have had her hands full on Eid.

With hordes of relatives and friends thronging to her humble home in Rakhine province, Myanmar, she would be busy in the kitchen whipping up delicacies.

Little did she know then that she would one day find herself struggling to make ends meet as a Rohingya refugee at a makeshift camp in Bangladesh. 

In the 34 camps at Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, hundreds of Rohingya remain stranded following a spate of violence in Myanmar. However, estrangement from their motherland fails to dampen their spirits on Eid. 

Just a couple of days before Eid, the Rohingya were busy making preparations to celebrate the occasion. 

Bangladesh’s government has allotted around 6,500 acres to establish the refugee camps, but space is still tight. “This refugee camp is highly congested and there is no open area available for Eid congregation. So, we have made preparations to offer the Eid prayers inside the mosque,” Abu Solaiman, a refugee from Balukhali camp, told Arab News.

There are more than 550,000 Rohingya children who are deprived of playgrounds and basic recreational pursuits for lack of space. Nevertheless, Rohingya children at Cox’s Bazar have figured out their own ways to turn Eid into a memorable occasion.

“On this Eid, there will be a fair inside the camps which has a merry-go-round and some other amusement materials for the kids,” Humayun Kabir, a Rohingya child at Kutupalang camp, told Arab News.

Halima Sheikh another refugee girl from the same camp, also expressed her excitement over the Eid fair.

“I have asked my father for some money for Eid shopping at the fair along with my friends. I plan to purchase cosmetics for me and my mother,” she said.

At the end of Ramadan, Rohingya women are now trying their best to prepare special dishes as a part of Eid tradition.

Different aid agencies have also come up with special offerings to make the festival a little more colorful to the Rohingya.

“We have provided a special Eid package which includes aromatic rice, lentils, milk, sugar, vermicelli, etc., to several hundred Rohingya families. We also received some Zakat funds from a nonresident Bangladeshi to run one of our health posts in the refugee camps,” said Nazrul Islam, country manager of UK-based aid agency Global One.

Another Bangladeshi aid agency, BRAC, has also provided food packages. “We have supported 2,500 Rohingya families with special food aid, including meat, oil and spices,” Khaled Morshed, head of the humanitarian response program at BRAC, told Arab News.

The authorities in Bangladesh have also beefed up security in and around the refugee camps to ensure peace during the festival.

“We have deployed around 1,100 police in and around the refugee camps to ensure round-the-clock vigilance,” Iqbal Hossain, additional superintendent of police at Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News.

Topics: Eid Al-Fitr Rohingya Bangladesh Rohingya refugees Cox’s Bazar

Related

Special 0
World
In makeshift homes, Rohingya recall Ramadan in Myanmar
0
World
Bangladesh stops 84 Rohingyas from perilous sea journey

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia rescues injured crewman from ‘hostile’ Iranian ship off the coast of Yemen
0
‘There’s always a chance’: Roger Federer dreaming of toppling ‘happy and excited’ Rafael Nadal
0
What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear
0
Eid Al-Fitr offers little respite to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
0
Pakistan visit to improve ties, says Ghani
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.