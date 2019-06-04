You are here

Iran to free Lebanese jailed for US spying

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran’s Evin prison. (Reuters)
Updated 04 June 2019
AFP
Iran to free Lebanese jailed for US spying

  • Nizar Zakka, a resident of the United States in his 50s, was arrested in September 2015 during a visit to Iran
  • Zakka was pardoned at the request of Beirut as a gesture for this week’s Eid holidays marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan
Updated 04 June 2019
AFP
BEIRUT: Iran is to free a Lebanese national held since 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in jail on charges of spying for Washington, the foreign ministry in Beirut said Tuesday.
Nizar Zakka, a resident of the United States in his 50s, was arrested in September 2015 during a visit to Iran, where he was convicted the following July.
The foreign ministry, quoted by Lebanon’s official news agency NNA, said Zakka was pardoned at the request of Beirut as a gesture for this week’s Eid holidays marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
At the time of his arrest, state television in Iran charged Zakka had “deep ties to military and intelligence services of the United States,” Iran’s arch-foe.
It broadcast photographs of a man in military uniform it said was of Zakka at an American base.
The report on his imminent release following almost four years of detention comes at a time of heightened US-Iranian tensions.
Washington last month deployed an aircraft carrier task force, B-52 bombers and an amphibious assault ship to the Gulf, along with additional troops over an alleged Iranian plan to attack US assets.

Topics: Iran Nizar Zakka

WFP blasts Houthis for hampering rollout of aid program

Updated 04 June 2019
Reuters
WFP blasts Houthis for hampering rollout of aid program

  • Houthis were hampering the rollout of a WFP biometric system to identify those in most need
Updated 04 June 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: A dispute over control of biometric data between the World Food Programme (WFP) and Yemen’s Houthi militia is straining humanitarian efforts and threatens to disrupt aid distribution.

In an unusually strong statement the UN agency, which feeds more than 10 million people a month across the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest nation, said last month it is considering suspending deliveries due to fighting, insecurity and interference in its work.

The WFP has said the Iran-aligned Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, were hampering the rollout of a WFP biometric system to identify those in most need.

The biometric system — using iris scanning, fingerprints or facial recognition — is already used in areas controlled by Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Sources familiar with the discussions said Houthi leaders asked the agency to stop the registration process in early April after realizing the new system bypasses Sanaa’s supervision.

Since discovering in December 2018 that donated food in Houthi areas was being systematically diverted through a local partner connected to Houthi authorities, the WFP has pressed the Houthis harder to implement a biometric registration system used globally to combat corruption in aid distribution.

“The continued blocking by some within the Houthi leadership of the biometric registration ... is undermining an essential process that would allow us to independently verify that food is reaching ... people on the brink of famine,” WFP spokesman Herve Verhoosel said.

Topics: World Food Programme WFP Houthis Yemen

