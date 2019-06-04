You are here

Young, pregnant urged to take blood tests for lead after Notre-Dame fire

Paris’ regional health agency is recommending that children under seven and pregnant women who live near Notre Dame Cathedral take a blood test over concerns that the fire may have caused lead pollution in the area. (File/AP)
Updated 04 June 2019
AFP
Updated 04 June 2019
AFP

Updated 04 June 2019
AFP
PARIS: The Paris health authorities have urged children and pregnant women living around Notre-Dame cathedral to have the levels of lead in their blood checked amid concerns over the impact of the fire.
The appeal comes after a child living on the Ile de la Cite island in central Paris where Notre-Dame stands was found to have high levels of lead in a blood test.
Some of the hundreds of tons of lead in the spire and the roof melted in the extreme heat from the spectacular blaze.
An investigation has been launched to check if the causes of the child’s high lead levels could be other than the April 15 fire, the Paris regional health authority said in a statement late Monday.
The child showed a level above the regulatory limit level of 50 microgrammes per liter of blood.
The authority said that “as a precaution” it was asking families with children aged under seven and pregnant women living on the Ile de la Cite to “consult their GP so they can be prescribed a blood test for lead levels.”
Authorities acknowledge that the Notre-Dame fire caused lead to seep into the air and ground around the cathedral.
They say there is no general risk to the public but certain areas have been closed off while people with apartments close to the cathedral are being given specific advice on how to clean up.
Paris remains shaken by the consequences of the damage to one of the city’s best known and loved edifices.
The architect in charge of the restoration on Tuesday insisted that an identical spire should be rebuilt, after President Emmanuel Macron mooted an “inventive” reconstruction.
The spire — designed by the celebrated 19th-century French architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc — collapsed as fire ravaged the cathedral.
“I think we don’t just have to rebuild a spire, we have to rebuild it in an identical way,” Philippe Villeneuve, a senior French architect specialized in charge of restoration at Notre-Dame, told the Le Figaro daily.
The government has announced an architectural competition for the spire with options to have a new one built, an identical restoration or no spire at all.
But Villeneuve said: “The great thing about the masterpiece of Viollet-le-Duc is that it is timeless. It integrates into a medieval masterpiece of the 13th century.
“This is what we have to create again.”
A YouGov survey published at the end of April showed that 54 percent of French people questioned wanted the spire to be rebuilt in an identical way while just 25 percent were keen on a more modern solution.
The issue has been one of acute political controversy in France, which is increasingly torn between respecting historical tradition and projecting a more modern, innovative image.
Supporters of a contemporary touch for the new steeple point to the fact that the glass pyramid designed by I.M. Pei outside the Louvre museum in Paris was despised by many when opened in 1989 but is now an attraction in itself.
France’s upper house the Senate, when it debated and passed a bill on the reconstruction of Notre-Dame last month, added in the text that the restoration, including that of the spire, should be faithful to the “last visual state that was known.”

Updated 05 June 2019
AP
Florida deputy arrested for inaction during Parkland shooting

  • Nikolas Cruz , 20, faces the death penalty if convicted of the first-degree murder charges filed in the attack
Updated 05 June 2019
AP
MIAMI: The Florida deputy who knew a gunman was loose at the Parkland high school but refused to go inside to confront the assailant was arrested Tuesday on 11 criminal charges related to his inaction during the massacre that killed 17 people.
Scot Peterson was on duty as the resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the February 2018 shooting but never entered the building while bullets were flying. He was charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury — allegations that carry a maximum potential prison sentence of nearly 100 years.
In the weeks after the attack, Peterson was seen on surveillance video rushing with two staff members toward the building where the shooting happened. When they arrived, Peterson pulled his weapon and went forward but then retreated and took up a position outside, where he stood with his gun drawn.
The charges follow a 14-month investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which conducted interviews with 184 witnesses, reviewed hours of surveillance videos and compiled 212 investigative reports, the agency said.
Peterson “did absolutely nothing to mitigate” the shooting, FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a statement. “There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”
Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was killed, said she was surprised to hear of Peterson’s arrest. She recalled sending a text to her daughter when she heard there was shooting.
“I told her to hide, that help was on the way. Well, Peterson was that help, but he froze, and he failed us all that day,” Alhadeff said. “He was supposedly the good guy with the gun who was supposed to go in and meet the threat, and he let us all down.”
Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina Montalto, also 14, died in the attack, said families wanted justice to be done.
“We are happy to see some accountability for this tragedy,” said Montalto, president of the Stand With Parkland victim families’ group.
Peterson, 56, was jailed on $102,000 bail. Once released, he will be required to wear a GPS monitor and surrender his passport and will be prohibited from possessing a gun, the prosecutor said.
Peterson lawyer Joseph DiRuzzo III did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the past, he defended Peterson’s conduct as justified under the circumstances.
It was not immediately clear when Peterson would make his initial court appearance. That typically occurs the day after an arrest.
Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican who was Florida governor at the time of the shooting, initiated the law enforcement probe and said Tuesday in a statement that he was glad the investigation was finished.
“Now it’s time for justice to be served,” Scott said.
After the shooting, Peterson took retirement rather than accept a suspension.
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said he has now been formally fired. Another deputy, former Sgt. Brian Miller, was also fired, although he faces no criminal charges.
“It’s never too late for accountability and justice,” Tony said.
David S. Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice, said key to the case will be the culpable negligence charge, which essentially means an “utter disregard for the safety of others.”
“They are focusing on the care he was required to give to the students as a caregiver who was responsible for their welfare,” Weinstein added.
The perjury charge stems from a statement Peterson gave under oath to investigators contending that he did not hear any shots fired after taking up his position outside the school. Investigators determined through video, witnesses and other evidence that was not true.
The arrest is the latest fallout from investigations into the shooting.
Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended then-Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel for “neglect of duty and incompetence” over the department’s actions that day. Israel is appealing that decision to the state Senate and said he intends to run again next year.
The case also spawned a state commission that issued a 458-page report detailing many errors before and during the shooting, including Broward deputies who stayed outside the school building and the policies that led to that, such as Israel’s decision to change guidelines to say that deputies “may” confront an active shooter rather than “shall” do so.
The commission also recommended voluntary arming of teachers, which state lawmakers approved this year.
The chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, said in an interview that the charges against Peterson were “absolutely warranted.”
Peterson “is a coward, a failure and a criminal,” Gualtieri said. “There is no doubt in my mind that because he didn’t act, people were killed.”
Nikolas Cruz , 20, faces the death penalty if convicted of the first-degree murder charges filed in the attack. His lawyers have said Cruz would plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.
Cruz is expected to go on trial in early 2020.

