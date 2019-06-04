You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan visit to improve ties, says Ghani
﻿

Pakistan visit to improve ties, says Ghani

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani arrives for a speech after offering Eid Al-Fitr prayers during the Eid Al-Fitr at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP)
Updated 04 June 2019
AP
0

Pakistan visit to improve ties, says Ghani

  • Ghani said he agreed to visit Imran Khan after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the OIC meeting in Saudi Arabia
Updated 04 June 2019
AP
0

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said he will visit Pakistan on June 27 to open a new chapter in his country's uneasy relationship with its neighbor and mend ties that are often characterized by mistrust and tit-for-tat accusations.
Ghani said he agreed to visit Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan after the two leaders met last week on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Saudi Arabia.
"I hope the visit will be positive," Ghani said in his message to mark Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that caps the fasting month of Ramadan.
Kabul routinely accuses Pakistan of harboring its Taliban enemies, yet in recent months Islamabad has lent its support to US efforts to broker an end to Afghanistan's long-running war. Ghani said he held out hope that years of mistrust can be replaced with a new relationship that will allow peace to flourish in the region.
Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in Islamabad on the weekend meeting with senior officials, including Khan and the powerful army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Khalilzad is looking to press forward on efforts to find an end to America's longest running conflict. Pakistan has promised to aid the peace process and has so far pressed Taliban, many of whom have families living in Pakistan, into talks. Khalilzad, who has already held several rounds of talks with the religious militia will meet again with their leadership later this month in Doha, where they maintain a political office.
He will press the Taliban to hold talks with the Afghan government, which the insurgent group has continued to refuse, calling Ghani's administration a US puppet.
In his address to the nation, Ghani urged the Taliban to again mark Eid with a cease fire as they did last year, but the religious militia has already refused, saying there will be no end to fighting while US and NATO troops are still in Afghanistan.
Taliban leader, Maulvi Hibatullah Akhunzada, in his Eid message to insurgents issued on Monday, again rejected a cease-fire while repeating a Taliban promise that they have no ambitions to monopolize power in a post-war Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, in northern Baghlan province, a remote-controlled mine hidden in a motorcycle parked outside a mosque exploded, killing two worshippers and wounding eight.
The explosion occurred as worshippers were leaving the mosque in Nahrin district after saying their morning Eid prayers, said Javed Bashrat, provincial chief police spokesman.
A series of bombings in the past week have rattled the Afghan capital. On Monday, five people were killed when a bomb attached to a bus exploded, the second attack of this type in as many days.
The Islamic State affiliate operating in Afghanistan has taken responsibility for several of the attacks, and the Taliban claimed an attack against a US military convoy last week that killed four Afghan civilians and slightly wounded four American service personnel.

Topics: Ashraf Ghani Kabul Pakistan Afghanistan Imran Khan

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Meeting of Pakistani, Afghan leaders on OIC sidelines raises hopes of better ties
Analysis 0
World
Where is the US-Taliban dialogue on Afghanistan headed?

Scientist warns of Everest dangers from pollution, melting

Updated 29 sec ago
AP
0

Scientist warns of Everest dangers from pollution, melting

Updated 29 sec ago
AP
0
KATMANDU, Nepal: Mount Everest and its surrounding peaks are increasingly polluted and warmer, and nearby glaciers are melting at an alarming rate that is likely to make it more dangerous for future climbers, a US scientist who spent weeks in the Everest region said Tuesday.
Professor John All of Western Washington University said after returning from the mountains that he and his team of fellow scientists found there was lot of pollution buried deep in the snow, and that the snow was surprisingly dark when they processed and filtered it.
“What that means is there are little pieces of pollution that the snow is forming around, so the snow is actually trapping the pollution and pulling it down,” All said in Katmandu, Nepal’s capital.
All and his team spent weeks testing snow on Everest and its surrounding peaks, as well as plants on the foothills.
“The warming temperature is melting the glaciers and the snow around Mount Everest very quickly, so what happens is even when there is a storm it melts in a couple of hours,” he said. “The glaciers are retreating dramatically because of global warming.”
He said because the glaciers are getting thinner and smaller, it is making it more dangerous for climbers.
The team had been planning to climb both Everest and sister peak Lhotse, but crowding on Everest forced them to change their plans. They climbed up to the last camp at 8,000 meters (26,240 feet), the last point the two mountains share, and only reached the top of Lhotse.
Hundreds of climbers had lined up on May 22 and 23 to attempt to reach Everest’s summit, creating a traffic jam that is being blamed for the deaths of several climbers.
All said it was too risky for his team to collect samples with that many climbers moving very slowly.
The scientists said the samples and data would be processed once they return to United States, and they would then issue a report on their findings. They had done similar research in the area in 2009.
“Overall, the past 10 years have seen a lot changes in the mountains, and they all have been for the negative environmentally in terms of long term survivability of the glaciers,” All said.

Latest updates

Scientist warns of Everest dangers from pollution, melting
0
#KuToo no more! Japanese women take stand against high heels
0
Eid event in Al-Jouf links young Saudis to ‘beautiful and glorious past’
0
Florida deputy arrested for inaction during Parkland shooting
0
Shoppers rise at dagger market in southern Saudi region of Najran during Eid Al-Fitr
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.