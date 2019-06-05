Emirates A380 ventures to Amman and Boston

Jumeirah lures GCC guests with special offers at hotels

Eid is here and so is the perfect time to go on a dream holiday. Whether you favor refreshing dips in an infinity pool or are looking for a stylish fine dining experience or simply want to stay in your suite soaking up the ocean views, Jumeirah Group, a global luxury hotel company and a member of Dubai Holding, has something for everyone looking to enjoy a long weekend.

To help you plan your Eid getaway, Jumeirah has listed must-visit hotels and resorts in the UAE, with special offers for GCC residents only.

Dubai

1. Jumeirah Al-Qasr at Madinat Jumeirah

Famed for its waterways that flow throughout the Madinat Jumeirah resort, and located on one of the world’s most recognizable shorelines with views of the Burj Al-Arab, this hotel is simply an Instagram favorite.

With the Jumeirah Breaks offer, save 20 percent on the best available room rates along with complimentary breakfast and feel spoilt with a choice of more than 40 restaurants for lunch and dinner. The offer also includes unlimited access to Madinat Jumeirah’s private beach and entry to Wild Wadi Waterpark.

Best available rate: From 935 dirhams ($254)

2. Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Nestled on the Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is a visual delight, boasting impressive architecture and views of the Arabian Gulf. The recreational haven is complete with a pristine private beach, an infinity pool, award-winning restaurants and a spa. Indulge like royalty at the Iklik Hammam — an entire spa floor dedicated to couples featuring two spacious treatment suites, including saunas, whirlpools, showers, changing areas, majlis, jacuzzis, steam baths and relaxation lounges.

Best available rate: From 700 dirhams

Abu Dhabi

1. Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort

The resort sits majestically on the island’s prime beach. Guests can experience island life at its best at the eco-friendly Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. They can enjoy the views of 400 meters of white sand on the Arabian Gulf and the beautiful scenery and undisturbed wildlife.

With the Jumeirah Breaks offer, save 10 percent on the best available room rates along with access to spa for hydra pool, rhassoul chamber, sauna and steam room, and complimentary use of Bodyism wellness center facilities. The offer also includes unlimited access to the kids and teens clubs.

Best available rate: From 1,025 dirhams

2. Jumeirah Al-Wathba Desert Resort & Spa

Guests can explore the rich heritage of the Emirati culture at this resort. Inspired by classical dwellings, the boutique resort’s 103 guest rooms and villas feature timeless local details, traditional artwork, and Arabesque accessories, alongside a range of dining destinations showcasing the dunes to panoramic perfection.

Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with an authentic Arabic brunch inspired by Lebanese flavors. Savor signature slow-cooked lamb ouzi with saffron rice, charcoal kebab grills, and a variety of mezzes and sweet delights at Bait Al-Hanine.

Best available rate: From 850 dirhams