Emirates A380 ventures to Amman and Boston

﻿

The A380 Amman service was led by Captain Arif Al-Reyami and Jordanian First Officer Laith Saudi.
Emirates’ first scheduled A380 services have touched down in Boston and Amman for the summer season peak.
The first scheduled A380 service landed in Amman on June 1 at 3:55 p.m. local time and the second A380 service from Dubai to Boston landed at 1:50 p.m. local time. Led by Captain Arif Al-Reyami and Jordanian First Officer Laith Saudi, the A380 Amman service was greeted by a traditional water cannon salute.
Emirates will operate its A380 aircraft to and from Amman until Oct. 26 to cater to the increased demand for travel during the peak summer period. The airline has adjusted its schedule on one of its three daily flights (EK 903/904) with the A380. Emirates A380 operations to Boston also coincide with high customer demand during the peak summer and winter travel season and will see overall capacity increase around 45 percent between June 1 to Sept. 30 and Dec. 1 to Jan. 31, 2020.
The move to deploy the A380 on both routes demonstrates the airline’s flexibility to optimize the usage of its fleet to cater to passenger demand within its network, a statement said.
“With the A380 being introduced for the summer, travelers have more choice to explore unique A380 destinations on the Emirates network, as well as experience the ultimate in travel comfort on the airline’s flagship aircraft.”
Emirates has been flying to Jordan for over 33 years, and has carried over 5 million passengers to and from Amman. Emirates has been serving Boston since 2014.
The Emirates A380 flying to Amman is set in a three-class configuration, and will have 427 seats in economy class on the lower deck over the months of June and July, 76 flat-bed business class seats and 14 luxurious first class suites. First and business class customers can catch up, network and enjoy a range of beverages and delicacies in the Onboard Lounge.
The Emirates A380 flying to Boston is also set in a three-class cabin configuration, offering 14 private suites in first class, 76 seats in business class, and 426 spacious seats in economy class.
Emirates is also offering Greek travelers a chance to fly on the A380. The airline deployed the double-decker aircraft to Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos on May 31 with the commencement of the peak summer travel period to meet high passenger demand to and from Greece. The A380 will operate to Athens until Sept. 30.
The Emirates A380 has become one of the most recognized aircraft in the world, and more than 115 million passengers have experienced the airline’s flagship since 2008. Emirates currently has 110 A380s in service and 13 pending delivery, and is set to receive six A380s this financial year.

