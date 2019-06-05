Al-Najah subsidiary buys Malaysian school group

You are here

﻿

Regent International Schools form part of an established private school group offering the IGCSE curriculum in Malaysia.
Horizon Education Asia Limited (HEAL), the Southeast Asian subsidiary of Al-Najah Education, has announced its acquisition of a significant stake in Malaysia-based Regent International Schools. The deal is a significant coup for Al-Najah Education, which currently owns and operates 31 pre-schools and training centers in Singapore through HEAL, and four schools in the UAE and Oman.
Al-Najah Education is a private equity investment company advised by Regulus Capital Limited and Regulus Advisers Pte Ltd. It has a mandate to invest in the education sector across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia, with HEAL being the subsidiary through which all Southeast Asian investments are made.
Raza Khan, CEO of Al-Najah Education, said: “This marks HEAL’s first investment into Malaysia, and aligns with efforts to complement its education portfolio in Singapore. HEAL plans to continue investing and expanding through the entire Southeast Asian region, further growing the Al-Najah Education portfolio on a global scale.”
Farid Rosli, managing director of Regulus Advisers Pte Ltd., said: “This acquisition boosts HEAL’s presence in the market, in particular within the K-12 international school segment, and demonstrates HEAL’s growth ambitions for provision of private education in Southeast Asia.”
With five school campuses spanning Klang, Puching, Sungei Petani and Kuantan, Regent International Schools form part of an established private school group offering the IGCSE curriculum in Malaysia.
Dato Nelson Renganathan, CEO of Regent International Schools, said: “We look forward to the opportunities for Regent International School as a result of this formidable partnership. HEAL and its parent entity, Al-Najah Education are both established private education providers in the Middle East and South East Asia, and we foresee that the partnership will bring Regent International Schools closer to its vision of becoming the preferred international schools in Malaysia.” “We envisage at least two additional schools to be launched in the next 24 months, spearheaded by the combined expertise of our own assets as well as those of HEAL,” added Renganathan.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts launched a worldwide campaign celebrating Global Meetings Industry Day, the annual celebration that profiles the importance of business meetings, events and incentive travel to individuals, businesses and communities around the world.
The 2019 GMID campaign celebrates the people of Four Seasons whose skill, creativity and innovation create exceptional event experiences.
“Our Four Seasons meetings and events teams are true masters of their craft, creating personalized, innovative events that make the extraordinary happen,” said Ben Trodd, senior vice president, sales and hotel marketing, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “On Global Meetings Industry Day, we thank our partners for entrusting us with their most high-profile gatherings, and we also recognize the talented Four Seasons craftspeople who transform our properties and bring these events to life. Their dedicated efforts, creativity and passion continue to impress guests from around the world and ensure our clients trust and return to Four Seasons year after year.”
From an exclusive Florentine palace dinner alongside the Duomo curated by Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, to a private mixology class led by one of the world’s leading mixologists at the Fifty Mils bar in Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, event planners have trusted Four Seasons to create customized, unique events that are thoughtfully curated for any occasion.
“The reason I continue to book with Four Seasons is the trust I have, not only with the brand, but with the salespeople who I’ve worked with over the years. When you’re bringing a customer to a Four Seasons hotel, or booking a piece of business there, you know the end result is always a win-win. It’s consistently a perfect program from start to finish,” said Deanne Vigil, regional vice president, HelmsBriscoe

