How Wi-Fi 6 will revolutionize network connectivity

Ali Amer, managing director, service provider sales, Middle East and Africa at Cisco.
Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
How Wi-Fi 6 will revolutionize network connectivity

Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
• What is Wi-Fi 6?
Along with 5G, Wi-Fi 6 is the massive shift in connectivity happening worldwide. 5G is the new industry standard for cellular networks, and Wi-Fi 6 is the new standard for those Wi-Fi networks found in businesses and hotspots around the world. Both of these new standards represent a quantum leap forward by delivering dramatically higher speeds, lower latency and greater density. This will allow businesses and consumers to do things unimaginable on previous Wi-Fi iterations.

• How does it differ from what came before?
Wi-Fi 6 offers greater speed, latency and density. If you are in a conference room full of people, and you want 100 MBP throughput, Wi-Fi 6 is better in that high-density setting. Wi-Fi 6 also has something called deterministic scheduling, which allows for the use of any given band. It even makes significant improvements over today’s Wi-Fi’s power utilization in devices. If you are looking to download an HD movie in 10 seconds, Wi-Fi 6 can do it— however, Wi-Fi today, not likely.

• How will it improve the experience for the consumer?
Wi-Fi 6 will create a better experience for typical wireless networks with more predictable performance for demanding applications, such as 4K or 8K video, high-density, high-definition collaboration apps, all-wireless offices, and the IoT. With higher speeds and lower latency, it helps connected Wi-Fi devices preserve battery life. For example, a crowded baseball stadium is filled with internet-connected devices, which leads to slow speeds and connection for fans, inhibiting their ability to share photos, videos and content.

• Wi-Fi 6 is often seen as a competitor to 5G. Do you see them as competing or complementary technologies and why?
Fifth-generation and Wi-Fi 6 are complementary technologies. Fifth-generation is largely outdoors and mostly affects mobile devices outside of Wi-Fi networks.

Ali Amer is managing director,
service provider sales, Middle East
and Africa, at Cisco.

Global Meetings Industry Day at Four Seasons

Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Global Meetings Industry Day at Four Seasons

Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts launched a worldwide campaign celebrating Global Meetings Industry Day, the annual celebration that profiles the importance of business meetings, events and incentive travel to individuals, businesses and communities around the world.
The 2019 GMID campaign celebrates the people of Four Seasons whose skill, creativity and innovation create exceptional event experiences.
“Our Four Seasons meetings and events teams are true masters of their craft, creating personalized, innovative events that make the extraordinary happen,” said Ben Trodd, senior vice president, sales and hotel marketing, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “On Global Meetings Industry Day, we thank our partners for entrusting us with their most high-profile gatherings, and we also recognize the talented Four Seasons craftspeople who transform our properties and bring these events to life. Their dedicated efforts, creativity and passion continue to impress guests from around the world and ensure our clients trust and return to Four Seasons year after year.”
From an exclusive Florentine palace dinner alongside the Duomo curated by Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, to a private mixology class led by one of the world’s leading mixologists at the Fifty Mils bar in Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, event planners have trusted Four Seasons to create customized, unique events that are thoughtfully curated for any occasion.
“The reason I continue to book with Four Seasons is the trust I have, not only with the brand, but with the salespeople who I’ve worked with over the years. When you’re bringing a customer to a Four Seasons hotel, or booking a piece of business there, you know the end result is always a win-win. It’s consistently a perfect program from start to finish,” said Deanne Vigil, regional vice president, HelmsBriscoe

