Search widened for Saudi student pilot who went missing in the Philippines

Saudi student pilot Abdullah Khalid Al-Sharif (right), Capt. Jose Nelson Yapparcon, his flight instructor.
Updated 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Search widened for Saudi student pilot who went missing in the Philippines

  • The twin-engine BB-55 disappeared from radar shortly off San Jose airport in Mindoro Island on May 17
  • Flight instructor Jose Nelson Yapparcon and Abdullah Khalid Al-Sharif, a student of the Orient Flying School, were on board.
Updated 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Search efforts for a missing Saudi aviation student and his Filipino teacher will be widened following a decision by Philippines authorities to put ocean sonar scanning on hold.
A spokesman for the Philippines Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP), Eric Apolonio, told Arab News that the search will be “repositioned” to include coastal and inland areas of Occidental Mindoro.
“Unfortunately, after days of unsuccessful sonar scanning in the search area, the sonar operation is temporarily on hold,” he said.
Representatives from the aviation authority are due to meet with Saudi embassy officials in Manila on Wednesday to provide an update on efforts to find the missing Beechcraft Baron 55 (BB-55) trainer aircraft and its two passengers, Abdullah Khalid Al-Sharif, a student of the Orient Flying School, and his flight instructor, Capt. Jose Nelson Yapparcon.
The twin-engine BB-55 operated by Orient Aviation Corp. disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from San Jose airport on May 17.
Personnel from the Philippines Armed Forces and Coast Guard, along with private divers, have been scouring the waters off San Jose since the flight went missing.
Abdullah Al-Bussairy, the Saudi ambassador, also sent embassy staff to assist in the search and investigate the disappearance of the aircraft.
Capt. Patrick Jay Retumban, a spokesman for the Army 2nd Division which has jurisdiction over Occidental Mindoro, confirmed that a meeting was held between a Saudi embassy delegation and CAAP officials on May 31 to discuss the next phase of the search operations.
Discussions centered on the condition of the pilot and aircraft, flight audio recordings before communication was lost, extension of the search operations, and the investigation of three fishermen who found a black backpack belonging to the flight instructor.
Apolonio earlier said that computer-generated information gathered during the sonar search had been brought to Cebu for analysis.
“We’re still hoping that they (Al-Sharif and Yapparcon) will be found safe,” he said.

A blend of colors and cultures as pilgrims mark Eid in Makkah

Updated 36 min 51 sec ago
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI
A blend of colors and cultures as pilgrims mark Eid in Makkah

Updated 36 min 51 sec ago
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI
MAKKAH: The squares surrounding the Holy Mosque of Makkah turned into a scene full of colors today, as pilgrims from across the world spent Eid Al-Fitr in one of the holiest cities in Islam.

Children can be seen wearing a mix of traditional Saudi clothing, with young boys trying to decipher how to put on the traditional ghutra (headdress).

Indian pilgrim Mohammed Raihan noted that Indian pilgrims were eager to wear traditional Eid garments — he was wearing elegant attire rich in colors, though his peers prefer the “Kurta Pajama,” the formal white Indian outfit of the Muslim-majority of the state of Kerala.

Yaqoob Mohamed Abdullah, from Niger, said that his traditional wear consisted of three embroidered pieces — pants, hat and shirt. He explained that African heritage is all about blatant colors as an expression of the importance of the event.

Indian pilgrim Mohammed Atif noted that this was his first Eid spent abroad, and he found it completely different in terms of the sense of brotherhood and love among this melting pot of peoples, traditions, cultures and nationalities.

Embroidery

Another Indian pilgrim, Rahman Akbar, added that Indians, he felt, were attached to their traditions despite their contact with many cultures and their migration to Europe and America.

Zakia Hajji from Nigeria said she made sure to wear her lively traditional wear, consisting of a green headband with shiny embroidery on it, and long and loose cloaks. Traditional wear, she told Arab News, is very important, as men and women alike understand the meaning and importance of celebrating Eid.  

Fatima, from Malaysia, stated that many Muslim women wear long pants, skirts and head scarves, and that Malay women differ in tastes from the Indians who prefer to wear the sari and salwar, while men wear the “Kurta Pajama.” 

The cities of Makkah and Madinah have a long history of receiving pilgrims, with many of their customs and traditions still lingering and kept for people to enjoy, a home away from home for religious travelers. 

Indonesian, African, Indian, Afghan and Pakistani restaurants and specialty shops among others, can be found spread across the cities for pilgrims to visit and purchase items that remind them of home.

