Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts launched a worldwide campaign celebrating Global Meetings Industry Day, the annual celebration that profiles the importance of business meetings, events and incentive travel to individuals, businesses and communities around the world.
The 2019 GMID campaign celebrates the people of Four Seasons whose skill, creativity and innovation create exceptional event experiences.
“Our Four Seasons meetings and events teams are true masters of their craft, creating personalized, innovative events that make the extraordinary happen,” said Ben Trodd, senior vice president, sales and hotel marketing, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “On Global Meetings Industry Day, we thank our partners for entrusting us with their most high-profile gatherings, and we also recognize the talented Four Seasons craftspeople who transform our properties and bring these events to life. Their dedicated efforts, creativity and passion continue to impress guests from around the world and ensure our clients trust and return to Four Seasons year after year.”
From an exclusive Florentine palace dinner alongside the Duomo curated by Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, to a private mixology class led by one of the world’s leading mixologists at the Fifty Mils bar in Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, event planners have trusted Four Seasons to create customized, unique events that are thoughtfully curated for any occasion.
“The reason I continue to book with Four Seasons is the trust I have, not only with the brand, but with the salespeople who I’ve worked with over the years. When you’re bringing a customer to a Four Seasons hotel, or booking a piece of business there, you know the end result is always a win-win. It’s consistently a perfect program from start to finish,” said Deanne Vigil, regional vice president, HelmsBriscoe
Global Meetings Industry Day at Four Seasons
Updated 2 min 25 sec ago
0