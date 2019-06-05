Fiat 500X breaks record with 500,000th unit

Fiat is celebrating a major milestone with the production of the 500,000th unit of its 500X model at the Melfi plant in southern Italy. The achievement is yet another chapter of success in the story of this model, which has led its segment in Italy and has been a permanent fixture in the European top 10 since its launch in 2014.
“With half-a-million units of Fiat’s famous crossover rolling off the production line in just five years, it was befitting that the car that completed this record achievement was a 500X 120TH edition, a special series model launched earlier this year at the Geneva International Motor Show to celebrate the Fiat brand’s 120th anniversary,” a statement said.
The production record was set at the Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plant at Melfi, an innovative automotive factory, which currently builds the Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade models destined for export to more than 100 countries worldwide.
The Fiat 500X is available at showrooms across the Middle East.
