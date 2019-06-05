Getty Images, APO Group enter partnership

Arab News

Visual media company Getty Images and APO Group, a media relations consultancy and press release distribution service, have announced a collaboration to provide integrated text, photo and video solutions to organizations operating across Africa and the Middle East.

The two companies put pen to paper on Monday at an official signing ceremony at the Getty Images headquarters in London.

Getty Images will provide APO Group customers with its full suite of image production, distribution and digital asset management solutions, while APO Group’s range of media relations services, dedicated to Africa and the Middle East, will be available to Getty Images customers.

“In APO Group we are confident we have a great partner to develop our presence in Africa and the Middle East,” said Lee Martin, senior vice president, global strategic development at Getty Images. “They are the market leader in their field, and have deep knowledge and expertise of corporations and media across the regions. We look forward to an exciting collaboration that will help us break new ground in untapped markets that are full of potential and opportunities.”

“This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to working with best-in-class organizations all over the world to provide innovative and integrated communication and media relations solutions to our corporate customers,” said Lionel Reina, CEO of APO Group.