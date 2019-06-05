You are here

  • Home
  • #KuToo no more! Japanese women take stand against high heels
﻿

#KuToo no more! Japanese women take stand against high heels

1 / 2
Yumi Ishikawa, leader and founder of the KuToo movement, poses after a press conference in Tokyo on June 3, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 2
Women in high heels walk at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, June 4, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
Reuters
0

#KuToo no more! Japanese women take stand against high heels

  • The #KuToo campaign is a play on the word for shoes, or “kutsu” in Japanese, and “kutsuu” or pain
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
Reuters
0

TOKYO: A social media campaign against dress codes and expectations that women wear high heels at work has gone viral in Japan, with thousands joining the #KuToo movement.
Nearly 20,000 women have signed an online petition demanding the government ban companies from requiring female employees to wear high heels on the job — an example of gender discrimination, says Yumi Ishikawa, who started the drive.
The #KuToo campaign is a play on the word for shoes, or “kutsu” in Japanese, and “kutsuu” or pain.
Ishikawa, a 32-year-old actress and freelance writer, hopes the petition she submitted to the health ministry on Monday will lead to changes in the workplace and greater awareness about gender discrimination.
She launched the campaign after tweeting about being forced to wear high heels for a part-time job at a funeral parlor — and drew an overwhelming response from women.
“After work, everyone changes into sneakers or flats,” she wrote in the petition, adding that high heels can cause bunions, blisters and strain the lower back.
“It’s hard to move, you can’t run and your feet hurt. All because of manners,” she wrote, pointing out that men don’t face the same expectations.
While many Japanese companies may not explicitly require female employees to wear high heels, many women do so because of tradition and social expectations.

’THICKHEADED’
Ishikawa said her campaign had received more attention from international media outlets than domestic ones, and there was a tendency in Japan to portray the issue as a health one, not a gender one.
“Japan is thickheaded about gender discrimination,” she told Reuters in an interview. “It’s way behind other countries in this regard.”
Japan ranks 110th out of 149 countries in the World Economic Forum’s gender-equality ranking.
“We need people to realize that gender discrimination can show up in lots of small ways,” Ishikawa said, from how women are treated by their bosses to expectations that women will do all the housework and child-rearing even if they work.
In decades past, businessmen were expected to wear neckties, but that has changed since the government started a “cool biz” campaign in 2005 to encourage companies to turn down air-conditioners and reduce electricity use.
“It would be great if the country had a similar kind of campaign about high heels,” said Ishikawa.
She said she had been the target of online harassment over the campaign, mostly from men.
“I’ve been asked why I need to make such a big deal about this — can’t I just work this out with your company?” she said.
“Or that I’m selfish, that this is just part of etiquette.”
The health ministry said it was reviewing the petition and declined to comment further.
In Britain, Nicola Thorp launched a similar petition in 2016 after she was sent home from work for refusing to wear high heels.
A subsequent parliamentary investigation into dress codes found discrimination in British workplaces, but the government rejected a bill banning companies from requiring women to wear high heels.

Topics: #Kutoo Japan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Japanese artist inspired by brush with Al-Ula ‘rock stars’
0
World
Knife-wielding man attacks schoolgirls in Japan, kills 2

Indian school demands waste plastic as ‘fees’

In this photo taken on May 20, 2019, Indian students walk in line holding plastic bags to submit them as school fees at the Akshar Forum school in Pamohi on the outskirts of Guwahati. One school in north-eastern India has taken a novel approach to addressing the scourge of plastic waste by accepting the stuff as "fees". (AFP)
Updated 05 June 2019
AFP
0

Indian school demands waste plastic as ‘fees’

  • The fact that the children now go from home to home asking for plastics has also increased awareness in the local area
Updated 05 June 2019
AFP
0

DISPUR, India: One school in northeast India has taken a novel approach to addressing the scourge of plastic waste by making its collection a condition of free attendance.
Every week the 110 pupils at the Akshar Forum school outside Dispur in Assam state must bring up to 20 items of plastic gathered from their homes and the local area.
“The use of plastics is rampant across Assam,” said Parmita Sarma, who set up the project together with her New Yorker husband Mazin Mukhtar.
Until last year schooling was completely without charge, but the school decided to introduce the plastic “fee” after a plea to parents to take part in a recycling scheme fell on deaf ears, Mukhtar told AFP.
“We tell (the parents) to send the plastics to the school as fees if you want your children to study here for free.”
In addition, the parents have to make a “pledge” not to burn plastics, said Sarma.

The fact that the children now go from home to home asking for plastics has also increased awareness in the local area.
According to local non-governmental organization Environ, Dispur alone — home to just under a million people — produces 37 tons of waste rubbish daily, a seven-fold rise over 14 years.
“Earlier, we used to burn the plastics and we had no idea that the gas emitted from that was harmful to our health and environment,” said Menu Bora, the mother of one pupil.
“We also threw these away in the neighborhood. But that would never happen again... This is a good step initiated by the school.”
After collection, the school makes good use of the plastic waste.
Pupils stuff plastic bags inside plastic bottles to make “eco bricks” which can then be used to construct new school buildings, toilet buildings or pathways.
The students are also paid to do this, something which dovetails with another aim of the school: getting children out of the local stone quarries and into education.
“The parents of most of our school students cannot afford to send them to school,” Mukhtar said. “It was tough but we have motivated them and brought them back to the school.”

Topics: DISPUR India

Related

0
World
Malaysia to send back plastic waste to foreign nations
0
World
Landmark UN plastic waste pact gets approved but not by US

Latest updates

Philippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen
0
China fines Ford joint venture, citing anti-monopoly law
0
Renault, Nissan urge legal action against Ghosn for expenses
0
Australian police raid public broadcaster amid media crackdown
0
Cyprus police find third suitcase with body inside in lake
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.