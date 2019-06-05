You are here

Scientist warns of Everest dangers from pollution, melting

In this file photo taken on May 17, 2018, mountaineers make their way to the summit of Mount Everest, as they ascend on the south face from Nepal. (AFP / Phunjo Lama)
Updated 05 June 2019
AP


  • Warming temperatures melting the glaciers and the snow around Mount Everest very quickly, says researcher
Updated 05 June 2019
AP
KATMANDU, Nepal: Mount Everest and its surrounding peaks are increasingly polluted and warmer, and nearby glaciers are melting at an alarming rate that is likely to make it more dangerous for future climbers, a US scientist who spent weeks in the Everest region said Tuesday.
Professor John All of Western Washington University said after returning from the mountains that he and his team of fellow scientists found there was lot of pollution buried deep in the snow, and that the snow was surprisingly dark when they processed and filtered it.
“What that means is there are little pieces of pollution that the snow is forming around, so the snow is actually trapping the pollution and pulling it down,” All said in Katmandu, Nepal’s capital.
All and his team spent weeks testing snow on Everest and its surrounding peaks, as well as plants on the foothills.
“The warming temperature is melting the glaciers and the snow around Mount Everest very quickly, so what happens is even when there is a storm it melts in a couple of hours,” he said. “The glaciers are retreating dramatically because of global warming.”
He said because the glaciers are getting thinner and smaller, it is making it more dangerous for climbers.
The team had been planning to climb both Everest and sister peak Lhotse, but crowding on Everest forced them to change their plans. They climbed up to the last camp at 8,000 meters (26,240 feet), the last point the two mountains share, and only reached the top of Lhotse.
Hundreds of climbers had lined up on May 22 and 23 to attempt to reach Everest’s summit, creating a traffic jam that is being blamed for the deaths of several climbers.
All said it was too risky for his team to collect samples with that many climbers moving very slowly.
The scientists said the samples and data would be processed once they return to United States, and they would then issue a report on their findings. They had done similar research in the area in 2009.
“Overall, the past 10 years have seen a lot changes in the mountains, and they all have been for the negative environmentally in terms of long term survivability of the glaciers,” All said.

Topics: nepal Mount Everest Pollution climate change

India begins ‘high-risk’ retrieval of dead Himalayan climbers

Updated 11 min 38 sec ago
AFP
India begins 'high-risk' retrieval of dead Himalayan climbers

  • The climbers may have fallen from an ice ridge or an overhanging mass of snow during the avalanches
  • Hundreds of climbers from across the world visit India to scale mountains across the Himalayan chain

AFP
PITHORAGARH, India: An Indian helicopter carrying elite paramilitary mountaineers took off Wednesday for a “very high-risk” operation to retrieve five dead climbers and three others believed killed scaling a treacherous Himalayan peak.
Air Force choppers spotted five bodies Monday on the slopes of Nanda Devi in India’s high north while looking for the four Britons, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian believed killed by an avalanche last week.
The remains of the three others, all part of originally a 12-member team led by highly experienced British climber Martin Moran, were believed to be nearby. Four other Britons split from the bigger group and were rescued on the weekend.
Wednesday’s operation began at 5:00 am (2330 GMT) when a military helicopter with four Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers and five Air Force personnel left the nearby hill town of Munsyari.
The ITBP climbers were to be dropped by the helicopter 18,000-20,000 feet (5,500-6,100 meters) up India’s second-highest mountain, police spokesman Vivek Kumar Pandey told AFP.
Pandey on Tuesday described the mission as “a very high-risk and high-altitude operation” in a zone where avalanches are frequent.
“In recent times such a high-altitude retrieval has not been carried out in Indian mountains,” he added.
The team led by Moran had permission to climb the eastern peak of Nanda Devi but a Facebook post by Moran’s mountaineering firm on May 22 said that they planned to attempt “an unclimbed peak” around 6,500 meters high.
“This mountain range is more difficult to scale than Mount Everest. They knowingly risked their lives after changing their plans without informing the authorities,” an official involved in the operation told AFP on condition of anonymity on Tuesday.
“The permission was granted for Nanda Devi east, and any diversion is illegal. We were completely unaware of their changed plan and that turned fatal,” he said.
Officials said the 12 climbers had set out from Munsyari but separated into two groups a week later.
The groups communicated last on May 26, a day before heavy snow fell and massive avalanches hit the heights.
When the eight climbers failed to report back to the base camp, the other four launched their own search before alerting Indian authorities who started a major search operation.
A military source said the climbers may have fallen from an ice ridge or an overhanging mass of snow during the avalanches.
“There must have been some error of judgment and they must have fallen from a great height along with the entire snow cornice. It must have been like falling from a 10-story building,” the source told AFP.
“They took a different route for which they didn’t have permission. It is their adventurism which cost them their lives,” the source said.
Hundreds of climbers from across the world visit India to scale mountains across the Himalayan chain, and the peaks in Nanda Devi sanctuary are considered among the toughest.
The other climbers have been named as John McLaren, Rupert Whewell and University of York lecturer Richard Payne from Britain, US nationals Anthony Sudekum and Ronald Beimel, Australian Ruth McCance and Indian guide Chetan Pandey.
McCance’s husband Trent Goldsack told Australian media that her last communication to him had been a text message saying: “OK at base camp.”

Topics: India

