﻿

Australian police raid public broadcaster amid media crackdown

In this file photo taken on September 27, 2018 the logo for Australia's public broadcaster ABC is seen at its head office building in Sydney. (AFP)
Updated 05 June 2019
AFP
  • A day earlier police raided a journalist’s home in Canberra over a report that detailed the authorities’ bid to gain the power to spy on Australian citizens at home
SYDNEY: Australian police raided the headquarters of public broadcaster ABC on Wednesday, the second high-profile probe into news outlets in 24 hours, amid a crackdown on sensitive leaks.
ABC executives said police executed a search warrant at the corporation’s offices in Sydney, targeting three journalists involved in a 2017 investigative report.
In 2017, ABC obtained government documents that showed Australian special forces had killed innocent men and children in Afghanistan.
The Australian Federal Police said the search was “in relation to allegations of publishing classified material, contrary to provisions of the Crimes Act 1914.”
A day earlier police raided a journalist’s home in Canberra over a report that detailed the authorities’ bid to gain the power to spy on Australian citizens at home.
Both stories involved sensitive and potentially classified materials and were embarrassing to the Australian authorities.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tried to distance himself from the raids, which come just days after his re-election, insisting they were police, not government, matters.
“Australia believes strongly in the freedom of the press and we have clear rules and protections for the freedom of the press,” he said during a visit to London.
“There are also clear rules protecting Australia’s national security and everybody should operate in accordance with all of those laws passed by our parliament.”
Australia’s Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance — a union — branded the first raid an “outrageous attack on press freedom that seeks to punish a journalist for reporting a legitimate news story that was clearly in the public interest.”
Although the press in Australia can report largely free of political interference, strict laws, court gag orders and state security statutes affect what can be said in print and broadcast.

Google faces privacy complaints in France, Germany, 7 other EU countries

Updated 04 June 2019
Reuters
0

Google faces privacy complaints in France, Germany, 7 other EU countries

  • The criticism mirrored a complaint filed by privacy-focused web browser Brave in Ireland and Britain
  • The online ad industry, a money spinner for Google, Facebook and other online platforms and advertisers, is expected to grow to $273 billion this year
Updated 04 June 2019
Reuters
0

BRUSSELS: Google’s privacy woes are set to increase after campaigners on Tuesday filed complaints to data protection regulators in France, Germany and seven other EU countries over the way it deals with data in online advertising.
The criticism mirrored a complaint filed by privacy-focused web browser Brave in Ireland and Britain which triggered an investigation by the Irish watchdog last month.
At issue is real-time bidding, a server-to-server buying process which uses automated software to match millions of ad requests each second from online publishers with real-time bids from advertisers.
The online ad industry, a money spinner for Google, Facebook and other online platforms and advertisers, is expected to grow to $273 billion this year according to research firm eMarketer.
“The real-time bidding advertising system may be broadcasting the personal data of users to hundreds or thousands of companies. This advertising method clearly breaches the EU’s data protection regulation (GDPR),” said Eva Simon, a legal expert at campaigning group Liberties which is coordinating the complaints.
The EU enacted the landmark GDPR a year ago which includes fines up to 4 percent of a company’s global turnover for violations.
“Real-time bidding is used Google and many other digital advertising technology companies. It is time for them to #StopSpyingOnUs,” Liberties said.
The other seven EU countries where the complaints were filed are Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Italy and Slovenia.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Shares in Google parent Alphabet Inc. closed 6 percent down on Monday following reports that the US Justice Department may investigate Google for hampering competition.

