  • Renault, Nissan urge legal action against Ghosn for expenses
Renault, Nissan urge legal action against Ghosn for expenses

Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn, left, arrives at the Tokyo District Court for a hearing on May 23, 2019. (AFP)
PARIS: Renault says an internal audit with partner Nissan found €11 million in questionable expenses at their Dutch-based holding allegedly linked to ousted chief Carlos Ghosn.
In a statement Tuesday night, the French carmaker recommended joint Renault-Nissan legal action in the Netherlands, where the alliance is based. It suggested ordering Ghosn himself to reimburse the company for some of the expenses.
The audit of joint company RNBV found deficiencies “in terms of financial transparency and procedures for monitoring expenditure,” the statement said. It noted questionable expenses for Ghosn’s air travel, personal spending and donations to nonprofit organizations.
Ghosn is facing accusations of financial misconduct in Japan, which he denies and says are politically driven by enemies at Nissan. Ghosn was credited with leading Renault’s rescue of Nissan from near bankruptcy.

Philippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen

MANILA: Philippine annual inflation quickened in May for the first time in eight months, but analysts say a slowing economy and lack of price pressures this year will likely mean more policy easing.
The consumer price index in May rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier due to a rise in food and utility prices, the statistics agency said on Wednesday. Inflation picked up from April’s 3.0 percent pace and was above the 2.9 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.
It was the first time since September 2018 that inflation has accelerated but the outcome was within the central bank’s 2.8 percent-3.6 percent projection for the month.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said the faster-than-expected inflation in May is only one data point and “does not constitute a trend”.
The central bank expects inflation to be “in the neighborhood” of 2 percent in the third quarter, with the annual rate to be “in the vicinity” of 3.0 percent for this year and next, Diokno said in a mobile phone message.
May inflation brought the average rate in the first five months of the year to 3.6 percent, within the central bank’s 2 percent-4 percent target for the year.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, was 3.5 percent, picking up from April’s 3.4 percent. Inflation on a month-on-month basis was 0.2 percent.
Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
HSBC economist Noelan Arbis said inflation would likely cool in the second half, giving the central bank scope to further cut its benchmark rate and banks’ required reserves to support slowing growth.
Major central banks around the world have started to cut rates while the U.S. Federal Reserve has also hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut in the face of rising risks to trade and global growth.
The Philippine central bank, which would next meet on June 20 to review monetary policy, started to unwind last year’s tightening with a 25-basis point cut in its main rate last month to boost economic growth.
This move was followed by a three-step reduction in banks’ required reserves that would bring the ratio to 16 percent from 18 percent by July.
To rein in red-hot inflation last year, the central bank had raised its key policy rate by a total 175 basis points to 4.75 percent.

