You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen
﻿

Philippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen

May inflation brought the average rate in the first five months of the year to 3.6 percent, within the Philippine central bank’s 2 percent-4 percent target for the year. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
0

Philippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen

  • It was the first time since September 2018 that inflation has accelerated
  • May inflation brought the average rate in the first five months of the year to 3.6 percent
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
0

MANILA: Philippine annual inflation quickened in May for the first time in eight months, but analysts say a slowing economy and lack of price pressures this year will likely mean more policy easing.
The consumer price index in May rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier due to a rise in food and utility prices, the statistics agency said on Wednesday. Inflation picked up from April’s 3.0 percent pace and was above the 2.9 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.
It was the first time since September 2018 that inflation has accelerated but the outcome was within the central bank’s 2.8 percent-3.6 percent projection for the month.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said the faster-than-expected inflation in May is only one data point and “does not constitute a trend”.
The central bank expects inflation to be “in the neighborhood” of 2 percent in the third quarter, with the annual rate to be “in the vicinity” of 3.0 percent for this year and next, Diokno said in a mobile phone message.
May inflation brought the average rate in the first five months of the year to 3.6 percent, within the central bank’s 2 percent-4 percent target for the year.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, was 3.5 percent, picking up from April’s 3.4 percent. Inflation on a month-on-month basis was 0.2 percent.
Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
HSBC economist Noelan Arbis said inflation would likely cool in the second half, giving the central bank scope to further cut its benchmark rate and banks’ required reserves to support slowing growth.
Major central banks around the world have started to cut rates while the U.S. Federal Reserve has also hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut in the face of rising risks to trade and global growth.
The Philippine central bank, which would next meet on June 20 to review monetary policy, started to unwind last year’s tightening with a 25-basis point cut in its main rate last month to boost economic growth.
This move was followed by a three-step reduction in banks’ required reserves that would bring the ratio to 16 percent from 18 percent by July.
To rein in red-hot inflation last year, the central bank had raised its key policy rate by a total 175 basis points to 4.75 percent.

Topics: Inflation economy Philippines

Related

0
Business & Economy
Philippines May annual inflation seen at 17-month low
0
Business & Economy
Rise in Philippine consumer prices ease in February

China fines Ford joint venture, citing anti-monopoly law

Updated 18 min 55 sec ago
AFP
0

China fines Ford joint venture, citing anti-monopoly law

  • The fine amounted to four percent on Ford’s sales value in the southwestern city of Chongqing in 2018
  • Global car makers have experienced sliding sales in China
Updated 18 min 55 sec ago
AFP
0
BEIJING: China on Tuesday imposed a $23.6 million fine on US automaker Ford’s joint venture for “price fixing” in violation of anti-monopoly laws — a move coinciding with growing trade tensions with the United States.
Changan Ford Motor Co. “set a minimum resale price” since 2013 for vehicles sold in the southwestern city of Chongqing that “deprived dealers of pricing autonomy... and damaged fair competition and legitimate interests of consumers,” the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.
The fine amounted to four percent on the company’s sales value in Chongqing in 2018, the regulator said.
Changan Ford Motor Co. is a 50:50 joint venture between the US automaker and Chinese state-owned Changan Automobile Group. It makes Ford passenger vehicles for the domestic market.
Global car makers have experienced sliding sales in China — the world’s largest vehicle market — as the country veers toward an ultra-competitive electric future.
After years of strong growth, car sales declined last year for the first time since the 1990s, hit by a slowing economy, US trade tension, and a Chinese crackdown on shady credit practices that has crimped car-financing channels.
Sales dipped 2.8 percent in 2018 to 28.1 million units, according to that China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), a pace that has accelerated in recent months.
Government subsidies and pollution concerns have also pushed Chinese consumers to drop gas-guzzling vehicles in favor of electric cars.

Latest updates

Tempers flare as oil-rich Venezuela starts to ration gas at the pumps
0
Philippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen
0
China fines Ford joint venture, citing anti-monopoly law
0
Renault, Nissan urge legal action against Ghosn for expenses
0
Australian police raid public broadcaster amid media crackdown
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.