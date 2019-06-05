You are here

IMF cuts China’s 2019 growth forecast as trade tension escalates

The US government listed $300 billion more of Chinese goods for possible tariff hikes after earlier imposing punitive duties on $200 billion of imports from China.
Reuters
  The downgrade came just two months after the IMF raised its China growth forecast to 6.3 percent from 6.2 percent
Reuters
BEIJING: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday cut its 2019 economic growth forecast for China to 6.2 percent on heightened uncertainty around trade frictions, saying that more monetary policy easing would be warranted if the Sino-US trade war escalates.

The downgrade came just two months after the IMF raised its China growth forecast to 6.3 percent from 6.2 percent, partly on then-brightening prospects for a trade deal with the United States.

A sudden escalation in the Sino-US trade tensions last month underlined the risks for the world’s second-biggest economy from higher US tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

Washington has levied higher tariffs on a total of $250 billion of Chinese imports since mid-2018, accusing China of forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft. China, which denies the accusations, has retaliated with tariffs on about $110 billion of US goods.

“Growth is expected to moderate to 6.2 percent and 6.0 percent in 2019 and 2020, respectively,” said the IMF’s Deputy Managing Director David Lipton in a statement. “The near-term outlook remains particularly uncertain given the potential for further escalation of trade tensions.”

US President Donald Trump has threatened to slap tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional list of Chinese imports worth about $300 billion.

The trade war has already upended global supply chains and hurt world growth. Economists say the tariffs will curb growth in the United States and China, and financial markets fret a protracted dispute could tip the world economy into a recession.

China’s central bank has cut the amount of cash that commercial lenders need to set aside as reserves six times since the start of 2018 to spur lending and prop-up its slowing economy. Beijing is also rolling out tax cuts to support businesses, especially manufacturers hurt by the intensifying trade war.

“The policy stimulus announced so far is sufficient to stabilize growth in 2019/20 despite the recent US tariff hike,” Lipton said, following recent meetings with officials in China.

“No additional policy easing is needed, provided there are no further increases in tariffs or a significant slowdown in growth.”

Topics: economy China US Trade war tariff wars

Philippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen

Reuters
Philippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen

  It was the first time since September 2018 that inflation has accelerated
  May inflation brought the average rate in the first five months of the year to 3.6 percent
Reuters
MANILA: Philippine annual inflation quickened in May for the first time in eight months, but analysts say a slowing economy and lack of price pressures this year will likely mean more policy easing.
The consumer price index in May rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier due to a rise in food and utility prices, the statistics agency said on Wednesday. Inflation picked up from April’s 3.0 percent pace and was above the 2.9 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.
It was the first time since September 2018 that inflation has accelerated but the outcome was within the central bank’s 2.8 percent-3.6 percent projection for the month.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said the faster-than-expected inflation in May is only one data point and “does not constitute a trend”.
The central bank expects inflation to be “in the neighborhood” of 2 percent in the third quarter, with the annual rate to be “in the vicinity” of 3.0 percent for this year and next, Diokno said in a mobile phone message.
May inflation brought the average rate in the first five months of the year to 3.6 percent, within the central bank’s 2 percent-4 percent target for the year.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, was 3.5 percent, picking up from April’s 3.4 percent. Inflation on a month-on-month basis was 0.2 percent.
Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
HSBC economist Noelan Arbis said inflation would likely cool in the second half, giving the central bank scope to further cut its benchmark rate and banks’ required reserves to support slowing growth.
Major central banks around the world have started to cut rates while the U.S. Federal Reserve has also hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut in the face of rising risks to trade and global growth.
The Philippine central bank, which would next meet on June 20 to review monetary policy, started to unwind last year’s tightening with a 25-basis point cut in its main rate last month to boost economic growth.
This move was followed by a three-step reduction in banks’ required reserves that would bring the ratio to 16 percent from 18 percent by July.
To rein in red-hot inflation last year, the central bank had raised its key policy rate by a total 175 basis points to 4.75 percent.

Topics: Inflation economy Philippines

