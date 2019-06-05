You are here

UK economy close to stagnation due to Brexit, weak global demand: PMI

Brexit worries continued to hurt sales in Europe, echoing a concern voiced by manufacturers on Monday. (AFP)
  • The Bank of England forecasts Britain’s quarterly economic growth rate will fall to 0.2 percent for the three months to June
  • Many services firms said Brexit worries continued to hurt sales in Europe
LONDON: British economic growth almost halted last month as a modest expansion in the services sector barely offset weakness among manufacturers and construction firms caused by the Brexit crisis and weaker global growth, a business survey showed.
The IHS Markit/CIPS services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up to 51.0 from 50.4 in April, its strongest reading in three months and slightly above economists’ average forecast in a Reuters poll.
Equivalent PMI surveys for manufacturing and construction published earlier this week unexpectedly fell deep into contractionary territory, however, and taken together, the three PMIs gave one of their weakest readings since 2012.
“The PMI surveys collectively indicated that the UK economy remained close to stagnation midway through the second quarter,” IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson said.
Official data showed Britain’s economy grew a robust 0.5 percent in the first quarter of the year, though much of that was driven by firms stockpiling ahead of a Brexit deadline of March 29, which has since been postponed until Oct. 31.
The Bank of England forecasts Britain’s quarterly economic growth rate will fall to 0.2 percent for the three months to June.
Many services firms said Brexit worries continued to hurt sales in Europe, echoing a concern voiced by manufacturers on Monday.
“Domestic political uncertainty remained a key factor holding back their growth expectations for the year ahead,” IHS Markit said, adding that Brexit concerns were weighing on business investment and consumer spending.
Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation in May ahead of a heavy defeat for her Conservative Party in European Parliament elections, triggering a leadership contest that could open the way for a successor with a tougher line on Brexit.
Nonetheless, the survey found optimism among services firms rose to its highest since September 2017 and hiring was the strongest since November.
BoE officials have said that in an uncertain business environment, British firms tend to meet expansion needs by hiring staff — who can be easily sacked in a downturn — rather than make long-term investments that are costly to reverse.

  • The downgrade came just two months after the IMF raised its China growth forecast to 6.3 percent from 6.2 percent
BEIJING: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday cut its 2019 economic growth forecast for China to 6.2 percent on heightened uncertainty around trade frictions, saying that more monetary policy easing would be warranted if the Sino-US trade war escalates.

The downgrade came just two months after the IMF raised its China growth forecast to 6.3 percent from 6.2 percent, partly on then-brightening prospects for a trade deal with the United States.

A sudden escalation in the Sino-US trade tensions last month underlined the risks for the world’s second-biggest economy from higher US tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

Washington has levied higher tariffs on a total of $250 billion of Chinese imports since mid-2018, accusing China of forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft. China, which denies the accusations, has retaliated with tariffs on about $110 billion of US goods.

“Growth is expected to moderate to 6.2 percent and 6.0 percent in 2019 and 2020, respectively,” said the IMF’s Deputy Managing Director David Lipton in a statement. “The near-term outlook remains particularly uncertain given the potential for further escalation of trade tensions.”

US President Donald Trump has threatened to slap tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional list of Chinese imports worth about $300 billion.

The trade war has already upended global supply chains and hurt world growth. Economists say the tariffs will curb growth in the United States and China, and financial markets fret a protracted dispute could tip the world economy into a recession.

China’s central bank has cut the amount of cash that commercial lenders need to set aside as reserves six times since the start of 2018 to spur lending and prop-up its slowing economy. Beijing is also rolling out tax cuts to support businesses, especially manufacturers hurt by the intensifying trade war.

“The policy stimulus announced so far is sufficient to stabilize growth in 2019/20 despite the recent US tariff hike,” Lipton said, following recent meetings with officials in China.

“No additional policy easing is needed, provided there are no further increases in tariffs or a significant slowdown in growth.”

