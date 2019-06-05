Two women with Daesh ties, 6 children repatriated to US from Syria

You are here

A woman carries a child and her belongings at Al-Hol camp for displaced people in Al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria, on June 3, 2019. (AFP)
  • The Kurdish-led administration said it helped return the citizens
  • The repatriation was carried out at the request of the US government
BEIRUT: Syria's Kurds said Wednesday two American women and six children had been repatriated to the United States from a camp housing thousands who fled the Islamic State group "caliphate".
The repatriation was carried out "at the request of the US government and based... on the free and voluntary desire of the American citizens to return to their country without any pressure or coercion," spokesman Kamal Akef said in a statement.
Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria is home to nearly 74,000 people, among them wives and children of suspected IS fighters.

Topics: Syria Daesh

