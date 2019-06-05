Malta navy rescues 271 migrants from Mediterranean

You are here

﻿

Malta is a popular destination for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean. (File/AFP)
  • Authorities took the rescued individuals to Malta for health checks
  • The country appealed to the EU for help
VALLETTA, Malta: Malta’s navy said on Wednesday that it had rescued a total of 271 migrants from the Mediterranean in three separate operations.
The navy rescued 63 migrants in distress after their dinghy started to take in water overnight, a statement said.
A patrol boat rescued another 61 migrants after they made a distress call, and then 147 more in a third rescue, the navy said, without providing further details.
The rescued migrants were taken to Malta for health checks.
Malta has appealed to the EU for help in dealing with the flow of migrants, which its much larger neighbor Italy has begun to turn away.
Italy’s hard-line stance has increased pressure on the island nation of 450,000 people, which was already a common destination for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa.

LOS ANGELES: A rape lawsuit filed in the United States against Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has not been dropped, the plaintiff’s lawyer said Wednesday, dismissing a report to the contrary.
“The charges were not dropped,” said Larissa Drohobyczer, attorney for Kathryn Mayorga, who claims she was sexually assaulted by the Portuguese soccer star in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.
A Bloomberg report that the case had been dropped stemmed from the filing of a notice of voluntary dismissal last month in Nevada state court in Las Vegas.
“The state case was dismissed by us because we filed the identical claims in federal court due to federal court’s rules on serving foreigners,” Drohobyczer told AFP.
“We basically just switched venues but the claims remain.”
Ronaldo, 34, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, has strongly denied the accusations against him.
Mayorga, 35, said last year that while she had agreed to a financial settlement with Ronaldo shortly after the alleged incident, her emotional trauma at the time did not allow her to participate in the mediation process.
Following her renewed accusations, Las Vegas police reopened an investigation.
Ronaldo is one of the biggest stars of world football and is a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best player.

