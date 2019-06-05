You are here

  • Home
  • BMW partners Jaguar Land Rover to develop electric engine
﻿

BMW partners Jaguar Land Rover to develop electric engine

A BMW I3 electric car charges its battery outside the BMW factory in Leipzig, Germany. (Getty Images)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
0

BMW partners Jaguar Land Rover to develop electric engine

  • A joint team will be based in Munich and tasked with developing the next generation electric drive units which BMW will launch together with JLR
  • Like many other traditional carmakers, both BMW and JLR are racing to catch up with US tech giant Tesla which has a head-start in making the cleaner, smarter vehicles of the future
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
0

BERLIN: German high-end car giant BMW and British group Jaguar Land Rover announced Wednesday they are teaming up to develop a new generation of electric motors.
A joint team will be based in Munich and tasked with developing the “next generation electric drive units” which BMW will launch together with JLR.
“Cooperation between car manufacturers to share know-how and resources is important” as the automotive industry tackles “the significant technological challenges” posed by the electric cars of the future, said BMW in a statement.
The partnership is for research and development and the engines will be produced “by each partner in their own manufacturing facilities,” BMW said in a statement.
Both groups hope the partnership will reduce development costs at a time when the transition to electric vehicles weighs heavily on manufacturers’ balance sheets.
Like many other traditional carmakers, both BMW and JLR are racing to catch up with US tech giant Tesla which has a head-start in making the cleaner, smarter vehicles of the future.
Pressure is also coming from the EU for the European automotive industry to shift gears to electric engines, as new tougher CO2 emissions limits come into force from 2020.
To meet the high costs shifting away from internal combustion engines, other carmakers have also struck up partnerships.
Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler and Chinese auto giant Geely in March announced plans to develop the next generation of electric Smart cars to be made in China in a joint venture.
JLR last year unveiled an electric Jaguar SUV and is currently carrying out major restructuring in a bid to save £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion, 2.8 billion euros) so as to be able to invest more in electric cars.

Topics: BMW Jaguar Land Rover

Related

0
BMW aims to have sold 500,000 hybrid, electric cars by end-2019
0
Business & Economy
All new Jaguar Land Rover cars to have electric option from 2020

UK economy close to stagnation due to Brexit, weak global demand: PMI

Updated 05 June 2019
Reuters
0

UK economy close to stagnation due to Brexit, weak global demand: PMI

  • The Bank of England forecasts Britain’s quarterly economic growth rate will fall to 0.2 percent for the three months to June
  • Many services firms said Brexit worries continued to hurt sales in Europe
Updated 05 June 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: British economic growth almost halted last month as a modest expansion in the services sector barely offset weakness among manufacturers and construction firms caused by the Brexit crisis and weaker global growth, a business survey showed.
The IHS Markit/CIPS services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up to 51.0 from 50.4 in April, its strongest reading in three months and slightly above economists’ average forecast in a Reuters poll.
Equivalent PMI surveys for manufacturing and construction published earlier this week unexpectedly fell deep into contractionary territory, however, and taken together, the three PMIs gave one of their weakest readings since 2012.
“The PMI surveys collectively indicated that the UK economy remained close to stagnation midway through the second quarter,” IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson said.
Official data showed Britain’s economy grew a robust 0.5 percent in the first quarter of the year, though much of that was driven by firms stockpiling ahead of a Brexit deadline of March 29, which has since been postponed until Oct. 31.
The Bank of England forecasts Britain’s quarterly economic growth rate will fall to 0.2 percent for the three months to June.
Many services firms said Brexit worries continued to hurt sales in Europe, echoing a concern voiced by manufacturers on Monday.
“Domestic political uncertainty remained a key factor holding back their growth expectations for the year ahead,” IHS Markit said, adding that Brexit concerns were weighing on business investment and consumer spending.
Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation in May ahead of a heavy defeat for her Conservative Party in European Parliament elections, triggering a leadership contest that could open the way for a successor with a tougher line on Brexit.
Nonetheless, the survey found optimism among services firms rose to its highest since September 2017 and hiring was the strongest since November.
BoE officials have said that in an uncertain business environment, British firms tend to meet expansion needs by hiring staff — who can be easily sacked in a downturn — rather than make long-term investments that are costly to reverse.

Topics: economy UK Britain

Related

0
Business & Economy
UK economy slows as global worries, Brexit weighs on factories
0
Business & Economy
London slump drags UK house price growth to more than six-year low

Latest updates

BMW partners Jaguar Land Rover to develop electric engine
0
Sri Lanka proposes new law on fake news after Easter attacks
0
Infantino waved in for second term as FIFA president
0
Saudi Arabia calls on Sudanese parties to resume talks as death toll mounts
0
Ex-UEFA chief Johansson, father of Champions League, dies aged 89
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.