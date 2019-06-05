You are here

IMF expects global financial turnout at Palestinian conference in Bahrain

Palestinian protesters in Gaza last month. A conference on the Palestinian economy will take place in Bahrain later in June. (AFP/File photo)
Reuters
  • Fund says it and other institutions going to US-led meeting in Bahrain
  • Global lenders and development banks have long played a stabilising role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Global financial institutions will attend a US-led conference on the Palestinian economy this month that the Trump administration has cast as an overture to its Middle East peace plan, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.
The efficacy of the June 25-26 meeting in Bahrain has been in doubt since Palestinian leaders and businesspeople decided to shun it over Washington's perceived pro-Israel bias and inattention to their political demands.
Israel's new election, an upsurge in cross-border fighting and the Palestinians' resentment at US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital add to the complicated backdrop.
However, the IMF, which has been operating in the West Bank and Gaza since 1995, confirmed it and other global financial bodies would be present in Bahrain's capital Manama.
"The IMF has been invited to the meeting and expects to attend, along with other international financial institutions," a representative said, without naming the other bodies.
The IMF and other lenders and development banks have long played a stabilising role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, providing loans, credit guarantees, and policy advice to the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA).
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) confirmed it would have "someone" representing it. The World Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner this week concluded a trip to the Middle East and Europe aimed partly at drumming up support for the "Peace for Prosperity" conference intended to unveil the economic part of Trump's long-heralded peace plan.
But Palestinian and Arab officials suspect the event may be a prelude to a US push to jettison the "two-state" solution - a long-standing, international formula for an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.
The twin state blueprint has been the basis for decades of lending and technical support from global financial institutions, aimed at building the capacity of Palestinian government ministries and the private sector.
Though Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates plan to attend the Bahrain conference, they have assured the Palestinians they would not endorse a US plan that fails to meet their main demands.
Deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely said in a weekend radio interview "Israelis" would be there, but it was unclear if that was officials or business delegates.
Asked if she believed the event should be postponed given Palestinians' boycott, Hotovely told Tel Aviv station 102 FM: "No. There is no reason to ... Apart from them, everyone's okay. Everyone's in favour."

London Stock Exchange CEO says ‘hard to think’ about big mergers

Reuters
London Stock Exchange CEO says ‘hard to think’ about big mergers

  • Schwimmer raised expectations of big deals, but he has instead focused on relatively modest transactions, like taking a small stake in settlement house Euroclear
  • The LSE has failed several times to merge with rival Deutsche Boerse, the most recent attempt ending with David Schwimmer’s appointment as CEO last August
Reuters
LONDON: Big cross-border mergers in stock exchanges look “hard” given political opposition to opening up bourses to foreign ownership, London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on Wednesday.
“There have been some big painful failures out there in the industry,” Schwimmer told the annual FIA IDX derivatives industry conference.
The LSE has failed several times to merge with rival Deutsche Boerse, the most recent attempt ending with Schwimmer’s appointment as CEO last August. The deal failed in part because of opposition from local politicians in Frankfurt.
A former Goldman Sachs banker of 20 years, Schwimmer raised expectations of big deals, but he has instead focused on relatively modest transactions, like taking a small stake in settlement house Euroclear.
“There will continue to be this nationalistic focus on exchanges in particular. I think it’s hard to think about doing big cross-border exchange-type transactions. It just feels challenging for the industry,” Schwimmer said.
LSE has had the “luxury” of double-digit organic growth in businesses like clearing and information services for years and this is likely to “persist,” Schwimmer said.
M&A is part of the toolkit, but the exchange will be “careful about it, be very strategic about it, very disciplined about it,” Schwimmer said.
Curve Global, 40% owned by the LSE and aimed at breaking the dominance of Deutsche Boerse and ICE in interest rate futures in Europe, was finally making headway after “bumping along the bottom” since its launch in 2016, he said.
“We are getting traction now,” Schwimmer said.
After its launch market participants became tied up with preparing for the European Union’s new MiFID II securities rules and then for Brexit, he said.
“As we got to the end of last year and the beginning of this year, we have seen a substantial pick-up in volume, a couple of hundred percent growth rate on an annualized basis.”
Market share is about 10% in some products, rising to 40% in futures based on Sonia, the new benchmark for replacing sterling-denominated Libor, he said.
“I would attribute it to market desire to have competition,” Schwimmer said.
The LSE is “very prepared” for Brexit, he added. The exchange has had to open an EU base in Amsterdam for its London-based pan-European share trading platform Turquoise.
Schwimmer expects the LSE’s clearing house LCH in London, which dominates euro-denominated clearing in Europe, to obtain permanent EU authorization to continue serving customers in the bloc after Brexit.

