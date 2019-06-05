YouTube to ban ‘hateful,’ ‘supremacist’ videos

You are here

YouTube said Wednesday it would ban videos that promote or glorify racism and discrimination. (File/AFP)
  • The announcement by the video-sharing platform was the latest of a series of industry moves to filter out hateful and violent content
  • Videos that deny well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust, will also be banned by YouTube
WASHINGTON: YouTube said Wednesday it would ban videos that promote or glorify racism and discrimination as well as those denying well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the Sandy Hook school shooting.
The announcement by the Google-owned video-sharing platform was the latest of a series of industry moves to filter out hateful and violent content, which have spurred calls for tougher regulation.
"Today, we're taking another step in our hate speech policy by specifically prohibiting videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status," YouTube said on its blog.

Topics: Youtube Google Preachers of Hate

Sri Lanka proposes new law on fake news after Easter attacks

  • Sri Lanka shut down Internet access in March last year to prevent further violence when anti-Muslim mobs went on the rampage in the island nation’s central region
  • During the violence, mobs used social media platforms to organize attacks against minority groups
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s government will introduce five-year jail terms for those caught spreading fake news and hate speech on social media, the government said Wednesday, following a surge in online vitriol and disinformation after the Easter suicide attacks.
The cabinet of ministers approved a proposal by the acting justice minister, which will also see offenders fined one million rupees ($5,715), the government said in a statement.
It did not immediately release a definition of the two offenses, but said the penal code will be amended to introduce the new penalties.
The move follows repeated government allegations that platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp have been used to spread online hate, in a country where ethnic divisions still linger after decades of war.
Sri Lanka shut down Internet access in March last year to prevent further violence when anti-Muslim mobs went on the rampage in the island nation’s central region, killing three people and destroying hundreds of homes, shops, vehicles and mosques.
During the violence, mobs used social media platforms to organize attacks against minority groups.
Sri Lankan social networks also saw a surge in fake news after the Easter suicide bombings that left 258 people dead and nearly 500 wounded.
A nine-day ban on platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp was introduced following the Daesh-claimed attacks on three churches and three hotels on April 21.
Last month Singapore’s parliament passed laws to combat fake news that will allow authorities to order the removal of content and could see those convicted of violations imprisoned for up to 10 years.

Topics: SRI LANKA ATTACKS fake news

