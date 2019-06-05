You are here

Duterte says Muslims are ‘instruments of love’

Filipino Muslim children kiss their mother as they pose for pictures after Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Philippine capital Manila on Wednesday. (AP)
  • Philippines president says he has Muslim ancestry
MANILA: Muslims are “instruments of love,” the Philippines president said Wednesday as he urged them to promote peace in the country and wished them a happy Eid Al-Fitr.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who says he has Muslim ancestry, earlier this week declared June 5 a public holiday in observance of the festival marking the end of Ramadan.

A proclamation signed by Duterte said the whole country should have the opportunity to join their “Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony” in the observance and celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, although the country is mostly Roman Catholic.

In his Eid message Duterte said: “The Filipino nation joins them as they offer prayers of praise and thanksgiving as well as demonstrate the virtues of the Islamic faith in accordance with the teachings of Allah through the Qur’an. May all Muslim Filipinos observe this day as a time for reflection, enlightenment and renewal of commitment to a much stronger devotion to the Almighty.”

He called on Muslim Filipinos “to take (the occasion) as an opportunity to deepen (their) role as instruments of love, sacrifice, respect and selfless service.”

“May each of you remain our government’s partner in promoting peace and understanding among Filipinos from all walks of life,” he added.

Duterte last year unveiled a law granting greater autonomy to the country’s Muslim south in a bid to end decades of bloody separatist conflict.

The law enforced a historic but fragile 2014 peace deal where the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) vowed to give up its quest for an independent homeland and lay down its fighters’ weapons in return for self-rule. 

The rebellion has claimed around 150,000 lives in the Mindanao region since the 1970s.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also extended Eid greetings to Muslims.

“In observance of Eid Al-Fitr, we also celebrate the spirit of social healing, reconciliation, and unity. Let us therefore continue to work together as one nation to ensure the implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law,” he said.

In Marawi, the country’s the only Islamic city, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) said thousands of residents had gathered at Mindanao State University to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr.

OPAPP, through its Duyog Ramadan program, joined residents who were celebrating the end of Ramadan.

Duyog Ramadan is a multi-stakeholder effort spearheaded by OPAPP that aims to promote social healing and reconciliation following a 2017 battle that lasted five months, killed 1,200 people and leveled much of Marawi.

Art workshops and the distribution of Ramadan food packages were among the activities carried out by OPAPP in collaboration with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Task Force Bangon Marawi and the provincial government of Lanao del Sur as part of the program.

Sri Lanka Muslims celebrate Eid under cloud of fear

Updated 9 min 18 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen
0

Sri Lanka Muslims celebrate Eid under cloud of fear

  • Worshippers were denied the opportunity of praying on open grounds due to the current security situation
Updated 9 min 18 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen
0

COLOMBO: Tough security measures and a climate of fear marked Eid Al-Fitr in Sri Lanka, as authorities tried to contain an anti-Muslim backlash sparked by suicide bombings in April.

Muslims have been targeted in anti-terror operations and by angry mobs after extremists carried out attacks on churches and hotels that killed 258 people earlier this year.

Worshippers were unable to perform Eid prayers at Colombo’s Galle Face Green on Wednesday, where more than 2,000 Muslims had congregated, as the government enforced a ban on open-air prayers during Eid. 

There are around 2,000 mosques in Sri Lanka, which has a Muslim population of around 2 million. Colombo has around 150 mosques.

Ashraff Samad, a civil servant, said many people had been heading to Galle Face Green for their Eid prayers.

“It is sad that worshippers were denied the opportunity of praying on open grounds due to the current security situation. It was a pleasant environment to meet and greet one another on this holy and auspicious day,” he told Arab News. 

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Riaz Hamidullah, who performed his Eid prayers at the Jawatte Mosque in Colombo, told Arab News he was happy that everything had gone smoothly.

N. M. Ameen, chief editor of Navamani newspaper, said Muslims celebrated the end of Ramadan on a somber note, adding that the government had taken maximum precautions against any “vindictive and racist” violence.

The island nation has been under a state of emergency since the bombings. Troops and police have been patrolling parts of Sri Lanka as Colombo comes under increasing international pressure to contain anti-Muslim riots that killed one man and damaged property and mosques. There have also been curfews to stem the violence.

Muslim ministers resigned on Monday in protest at the harassment faced by the community since the bombings. They included Cabinet ministers, their deputies and non-Cabinet ministers.

One of them, Rauff Hakeem, said Sri Lanka’s Muslims were observing Eid in “troubled times.”

“Ending a month’s fasting and worship in troubled times, we unite in deep reflection today. The Easter Sunday carnage has developed into an existential threat and remonstration for the Muslims of Sri Lanka. We uphold our faith and reverence for the good and truth for peace,” he said after the Eid prayer.

The Easter bombings were blamed on a local extremist group, National Thowheed Jamath, which pledged allegiance to Daesh and Muslims have been bracing themselves for revenge attacks ever since. There has been a ban on face coverings and house-to-house searches are frequent.

British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka James Dauris tweeted: “The political and religious incitement we are seeing against Muslims in Sri Lanka should worry people of every faith. It can only work against the mutual respect that serves the best interests of every community.”

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz tweeted: “This Eid in #SriLanka is a moment for all Sri Lankans, especially political and faith leaders, to reinforce the need for peace and unity and to reject violence and hostility. A peaceful Eid to all who celebrate #lka.”

IT worker Raees Hussein said there was still a climate of fear even though prayers had gone ahead as scheduled. 

“The Easter bombings have created a wedge between the Muslim and the Sinhalese community since it was carried out by Muslim extremists,” he told Arab News. He urged the government and NGOs to carry out an awareness program that the wider Muslim community should not be punlished for the actions of a few people. 

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation Countries in Sri Lanka said that communal violence targeting Muslims had regional and global security implications.

“We all know that even the smallest incident in an isolated Sri Lankan village can be recorded and shared online for mass viewership, stoking widespread violence and counter-violence,” it said. 

