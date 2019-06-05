You are here

Oil slumps on US inventory surge

An unexpected surge in US crude inventories saw West Texas Intermediate crude futures slide 4 percent on Wednesday, with Brent futures dropping 2.9 percent. (Getty Images)
Updated 05 June 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices resumed their slide on Wednesday, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dropping more than 4 percent after US crude inventories unexpectedly surged.

Brent futures were down $1.77, or 2.9 percent at $60.20 a barrel by about 3 p.m. GMT, having briefly traded in positive territory early in the session. 

US crude, gasoline and distillate stocks rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose 6.8 million barrels in the week to May 31, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 849,000 barrels.

“The across-the-board inventory builds makes for a very bearish report,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital. A surge in imports and an increase in domestic production, he added, had boosted inventories, which “came despite strong demand for crude oil from refiners and gasoline from drivers.”

The rise in refinery runs has paled in comparison to the jump in imports, particularly waterborne imports to the Gulf and West Coasts, said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

“The stock build does not help sentiment in the current market environment,” ING bank said.

Oil prices have fallen sharply on concerns about slowing demand, but won some respite on Tuesday after a global stockmarket rally on hopes the Fed may trim interest rates. Equities extended gains on Wednesday.

“Yesterday’s upswing on the back of rising stock markets was halted by an unexpectedly sharp rise in US crude oil and product stocks,” Commerzbank said.

The oil market has been weighed down by concerns about slowing global growth due to the US-China trade war and President Donald Trump’s threats last week to place tariffs on Mexican imports if more was not done to halt illegal immigration across the Mexican border.

To prevent oversupply and prop up the market, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, together with allies including Russia, has withheld some production since the start of the year.

The group will set its policy when it meets later this month or in early July.

Meanwhile, Russia and Saudi Arabia’s energy ministers, Alexander Novak and Khalid Al-Falih, will chair a trade and economy commission in Moscow on June 10, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Novak and Al-Falih will discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation, joint projects in energy and agriculture, the ministry said.

Ford expected to announce closure of Welsh engine factory- source

The Ford logo is seen on February 21, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Carmaker Ford is expected to announce on Thursday that it is closing its engine facility in Bridgend, Wales, a source told Reuters, in what would be another blow to Britain’s car industry.
More than 2,000 people work at the site, according to Ford’s website, which is one of two Ford engine plants in Britain.
Officials from the Unite union are expected to be told of the decision at a meeting with the US carmaker on Thursday, a source familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity.
A spokeswoman for Ford declined to comment on what she said was speculation, after the expected closure was also reported by ITV news and other media.
Ford makes around 1.3 million engines at two British locations, Bridgend and Dagenham in eastern England. It has previously warned it could face $1 billion in tariff costs in case of a so-called hard Brexit.
In January, Ford said that as part of a worldwide turnaround effort it would cut thousands of jobs, look at plant closures and discontinue loss-making vehicle lines, and would start consultations with unions on the plans. The Unite union said at the time it expected nearly 1,000 job losses at Bridgend.
Ford has already announced 5,000 job cuts in Germany, its second-biggest European market, but it has yet to make major decisions in Britain, which is its biggest.
Britain’s largely foreign-owned car industry has become increasingly concerned as a stable and attractive investment environment descends into political crisis due to uncertainty about the terms of Britain’s planned departure from the European Union.
Ford’s British-built engines, which are shipped for fitting in vehicles in Germany, Turkey, the United States and elsewhere, could face delays and extra costs if Britain leaves the EU without securing a deal with the European Union.

