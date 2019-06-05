Saudi Arabia, Russia fund ‘to invest over $2bn this year’

You are here

Kirill Dmitriev CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund attends the Future Investment Initiative last year. (AFP/File photo)
  • Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said it expects to conclude a deal with Saudi Aramco to acquire a stake in Novomet
  • The RDIF has also offered 30 investment projects in the Russian petrochemical sector to Tadawul-listed Saudi Basic Industries Corp
LONDON: The head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund says it plans more than $2 billion of investments with Saudi Arabia this year.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), also said it expects to conclude a deal with Saudi Aramco to acquire a stake in Novomet, the oil equipment manufacturer.

“Overall, RDIF and Saudi partners are looking at 25 new projects and are planning to invest over $2 billion this year, and expect to conclude the deal for Novomet,” he told the Argaam news outlet.

The RDIF has also offered 30 investment projects in the Russian petrochemical sector to Tadawul-listed Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC). 

“Three projects have been selected for review by SABIC, and one will be reviewed by their investment committee in the coming weeks,” Dmitriev stated.

The fund is also looking into a project with Russia’s SIBUR to build a rubber plant in Saudi Arabia, he added.

Dmitriev welcomed investment from the Kingdom in Russia’s development, like the 2015 agreement with the RDIF to invest $10 billion in various projects.

“We are inviting Saudi and international investors to invest in Russia’s national projects, as part of an initiative launched by President Vladimir Putin aimed at modernizing the Russian economy, similar to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 program.”

Dmitriev was speaking ahead of the annual International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, which starts on Thursday. 

A significant delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, is expected at the event. 

 

Ford expected to announce closure of Welsh engine factory- source

The Ford logo is seen on February 21, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
Ford expected to announce closure of Welsh engine factory- source

  • Ford has already announced 5,000 job cuts in Germany, its second-biggest European market, but it has yet to make major decisions in Britain, which is its biggest
LONDON: Carmaker Ford is expected to announce on Thursday that it is closing its engine facility in Bridgend, Wales, a source told Reuters, in what would be another blow to Britain’s car industry.
More than 2,000 people work at the site, according to Ford’s website, which is one of two Ford engine plants in Britain.
Officials from the Unite union are expected to be told of the decision at a meeting with the US carmaker on Thursday, a source familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity.
A spokeswoman for Ford declined to comment on what she said was speculation, after the expected closure was also reported by ITV news and other media.
Ford makes around 1.3 million engines at two British locations, Bridgend and Dagenham in eastern England. It has previously warned it could face $1 billion in tariff costs in case of a so-called hard Brexit.
In January, Ford said that as part of a worldwide turnaround effort it would cut thousands of jobs, look at plant closures and discontinue loss-making vehicle lines, and would start consultations with unions on the plans. The Unite union said at the time it expected nearly 1,000 job losses at Bridgend.
Ford has already announced 5,000 job cuts in Germany, its second-biggest European market, but it has yet to make major decisions in Britain, which is its biggest.
Britain’s largely foreign-owned car industry has become increasingly concerned as a stable and attractive investment environment descends into political crisis due to uncertainty about the terms of Britain’s planned departure from the European Union.
Ford’s British-built engines, which are shipped for fitting in vehicles in Germany, Turkey, the United States and elsewhere, could face delays and extra costs if Britain leaves the EU without securing a deal with the European Union.

