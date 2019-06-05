Diplomats join Eid celebrations in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Ambassadors in Saudi Arabia conveyed Eid greetings to the Kingdom and its people, as festivities continued throughout the country.

US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid congratulated King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. He was nominated to the post last November and the US Senate confirmed his appointment in April.

Abizaid is featured in a 47-second video, speaking in English and Arabic, and said he and his wife Kathy were honored to be in the Kingdom. He also thanked everyone for the warm welcome.

“We look forward to exploring more of Saudi Arabia and learning about other Saudi celebrations and traditions. Eid Mubarak and blessings!” he said in the video.

British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis recorded two video messages, one in English and the other in Arabic.

“On the occasion of Eid I would like to wish everybody in Saudi Arabia, in the United Kingdom and across the world who are celebrating this festival, a very happy occasion. It is indeed a big family occasion.”

India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ausaf Sayeed posted a message on Facebook, wishing people joy and prosperity.

“I would like to convey my warm greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. May Eid Al-Fitr bring enormous joy, prosperity and happiness to all. Eid Mubarak!”

Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Washington hosted an Eid reception on Tuesday under the patronage of Princess Rima bint Bandar, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

She extended greetings to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and asked that Allah bless them and Muslims around the world.