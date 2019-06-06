You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief conducts 15 projects in 13 countries during Ramadan
﻿

KSRelief conducts 15 projects in 13 countries during Ramadan

1 / 4
KSRelief distributed Eid gifts to 7,590 children in Yemen. (SPA)
2 / 4
KSRelief distributed Eid gifts to 7,590 children in Yemen. (SPA)
3 / 4
KSRelief distributed Eid gifts to 7,590 children in Yemen. (SPA)
4 / 4
KSRelief distributed Eid gifts to 7,590 children in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 06 June 2019
SPA
0

KSRelief conducts 15 projects in 13 countries during Ramadan

  • ‘Your Happiness is Our Happiness’ project distributes Eid gifts in Yemen
Updated 06 June 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) carried out 15 projects to hand out food baskets and iftar meals during Ramadan in 13 Muslim countries, at a total cost of $14 million.

“This move comes as part of the efforts exerted by King Salman and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to assist needy families in brotherly Muslim countries and meet their urgent needs,” said KSRelief’s supervisor general, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah.

“Those projects benefited a total of 1,699,000 people. In Jordan, 26,634 food baskets were distributed, benefiting 119,152 Syrian refugees. In Somalia, 35,000 food baskets were distributed, benefiting 210,000 people. In Sudan, the center distributed 13,725 food baskets to 62,430 beneficiaries. In Palestine, 34,040 people benefited from 9,733 food baskets, while 120,000 people benefited from 20,000 food baskets in Afghanistan.”

He added that “119,240 people from host communities and Rohingya refugees benefited from 29,810 food baskets in Bangladesh.” 

KSRelief “also distributed 306,000 iftar meals benefiting 306,000 people, and 16,067 food baskets benefiting 96,402, in brotherly Yemen,” said Al-Rabeeah.

IN NUMBERS

$14 MILLION - The total cost of 15 projects carried out by KSRelief.

1.7 MILLION - People benefited from the projects.

306,000 - Iftar meals distributed in Yemen.

7,590 - Eid gifts distributed in Yemen.

In Chad, “KSRelief distributed 12,400 food baskets, benefiting 74,400 people, while it distributed 18,250 food baskets, benefiting 91,250 people, in Pakistan,” he added.

“In Syria, the center provided 32,000 food baskets, benefiting 192,000 Syrians. KSRelief handed out 10,500 food baskets in Tajikistan, benefiting 105,000 people. In Albania, 7,300 food baskets were distributed, benefiting 43,800 people. In Lebanon, the center distributed 1,050 meals to 70 people, and 27,714 food baskets benefiting 125,359 Syrian students.”

 

Eid Kiswa 

With the objective of ensuring that no child is denied happiness during the festive occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, KSRelief entered into an agreement to distribute Eid gifts to Yemeni children.

This is being implemented under the “Your Happiness is Our Happiness” project, KSRelief said on Wednesday.

The initiative involves distributing toys, clothing and other items to 7,590 children in four Yemeni governorates: Aden, Hadramawt, Al-Mahrah and Marib.

The agreement was signed by KSRelief’s assistant supervisor general of operations and programs, Ahmed Al-Baiz, at its headquarters in Riyadh.

Ali Hassan, executive director of the Selah Foundation for Development, which is the implementing partner for the project, praised Saudi Arabia and KSRelief for providing the Yemeni people with a wide range of support, and for alleviating their suffering during the ongoing conflict in their country.

This partnership will lead to additional cooperation with KSRelief in various humanitarian fields to serve Yemen and its people, he said.

Ayoub Abu Bakr, director of the Aden office of Yemen’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, thanked KSRelief for implementing the agreement and many other projects during Ramadan to lift the spirits of vulnerable communities, including orphans and people with special needs.

Topics: Eid Al-Fitr KSRelief

Related

0
Pakistan
Saudi envoy launches KSRelief Ramadan Iftar meals program in Islamabad
0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief hosts iftar for 2,000 Lebanese orphans

Expats reminisce about good times during Eid festivities in Saudi Arabia

Updated 06 June 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

Expats reminisce about good times during Eid festivities in Saudi Arabia

  • For South Asian expats, Eid is a happy time for those with a sweet tooth
Updated 06 June 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

JEDDAH: Expatriates are enjoying a taste of both worlds as they celebrate Eid in the Kingdom, mixing the old with the new, and local Saudi flavors with those from their homeland.

For expats spending Ramadan in the Kingdom, many have their eyes set on Eid preparations at least 10 days in advance. With all the authoritative figures in the home equipping themselves with cleaning gear and readying the house for the holiday, decorations are hung, food is prepared in advance and gifts are wrapped.

Wajiha Fatima, 26, from India, told Arab News how her family home is decked out for the festive occasion, with members of the family contributing and banding together to help. “We start Eid preparations with cleaning and decorating the house followed by oud incense,” she said.

Bushra Khalid, an entrepreneur from Pakistan who was raised in Jeddah, told Arab News: “I prepare for Eid like all girls do; I bought a dress, got a new perfume, in addition to pampering myself at home before the big day,” she said.

BACKGROUND

• There were more than 12.5 million expatriates living in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

• Many of these have founded age-old communities who cater to their community by providing support and goods.

• Many families across Saudi Arabia use social media and other forms of audio and visual communication to keep in touch with families in their home countries.

• For Pakistanis and Indians, the time difference is two to three hours, allowing families to hold long video calls as they watch each others’ festivities, an interesting and convenient way which keeps bonds strong and lessens the burden of distance.

“Seeing how hot and humid the weather is in Jeddah, I had to get a dress that isn’t too heavy — the choice for a dress will of course be true to our culture,” she said.

For those from the South Asian region, Eid is a happy time for those with a sweet tooth.

Khalid told Arab News: “We stock up on a lot of sweets, buy all types of chocolate. In addition, we make a Pakistani sweet called sheer khurma following in the footsteps of our prophet who ate something sweet before performing the Eid prayer. As someone with a sweet tooth myself, this part is very important.”

“We make sheer khurma with milk, vermicelli and lots of nuts and dry fruits.”

Many families across Saudi Arabia use social media and other forms of audio and visual communication to keep in touch with families in their home countries. For Pakistanis and Indians, the time difference is two to three hours, allowing families to hold long video calls as they watch each others’ festivities, an interesting and convenient way which keeps bonds strong and lessens the burden of distance. 

Many of the fabrics and ready-made dresses are imported from the original countries, and businesses boom during such celebrations. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)

For the handful of clothes stores catering for South Asians, Eid brings business and new opportunities to shop owners, as people rush to buy their dresses and accessories as they would do at home. 

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics, there were more than 12.5 million expatriates living in Saudi Arabia in 2018. Many of these have founded age-old communities who cater to their community by providing support and goods.

Anas Mehmood, a Pakistani shopkeeper, told Arab News: “We have introduced more brands from Pakistan this Eid, focusing mostly on partywear. I have been so busy that I haven’t been able to shop for myself.” 

Many of the fabrics and ready-made dresses are imported from the original countries, and businesses boom during such celebrations.

Ahtisham Shahzad, who has been working in Jeddah for eight years, told Arab News how excited he is to see his family, who are living in Makkah. He is reconnecting with his family and getting a taste of home, reminiscing about good times spent with friends and family at special occasions. 

“My older brother and I live here in Jeddah as the rest of my family are in Makkah,” he said. “I can’t wait to spend my Eid with them.”

Topics: Eid Al-Fitr

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi volunteer foundation breaks Guinness record, bringing Eid joy to families in need
Special 0
Pakistan
Far From home, Arab expats celebrate the spirit of Eid in Pakistan

Latest updates

Vietnam jails another Facebook user over ‘anti-state’ posts
0
Sudan protesters to keep up campaign until military’s ouster
0
Journalists in jail? Australia weighs implications of police raids on media
0
Sri Lanka readies laws to curb hate speech, false news
0
Renault and Fiat shares skid after $35bln merger deal collapses
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.