Riyadh celebrates Eid with traditional fervor

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar sponsored the official city’s Eid celebration, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He was received by the CEO of the Arriyadh Development Authority Tarek Al-Faris, senior officials from the authority and community members.

Prince Faisal toured the sights, taking in performances and displays that captured the Eid spirit of the past, before going to Al-Thumairi Avenue where he was briefed on the events, the carnival atmosphere, special celebrations and live shows.

He and his entourage watched a 3D-presentation on the walls of Masmak Palace which told the story about the restoration of Riyadh by King Abdul Aziz.

The prince congratulated members of a charitable organization for their work with orphans, and thanked family members of armed forces personnel who had died in the line of duty.

At the end of the tour, he took part in the traditional Saudi Ardeh dance at Masmak Square which was presented by the Ad Diriyah Folk Art Group.

The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) is offering more than 80 different events for residents and visitors to enjoy during the Eid Season festival, which runs for five days across the country.

Firecracker dangers

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged children and youths to refrain from using fireworks and firecrackers during the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

The warning advised that potentially hazardous fireworks are risky for youngsters and can cause serious injuries or fires.

Col. Abdullah Al-Harthi, Saudi Civil Defense spokesman, said the use of explosive fireworks by children or young people causes serious injuries such as the amputation of fingers, eye tissue laceration due to shrapnel, as well body burns.

The firecrackers may also cause the ignition of fires in public places, houses or rest houses, Al-Harthi said.

He added that parents should monitor their children and prevent them from using fireworks, especially as many firecrackers lack basic security and safety components due to their low quality.

Al-Harthi called on parties concerned with market surveillance to counter attempts to sell these dangerous explosive items.