High heels ‘necessary’, Japan minister says after petition

Takumi Nemoto. (Wikipedia)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
  • In 2015, the director of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival apologized after a controversy blew up over women being denied access to the red carpet for not wearing high heels
TOKYO: Japan’s health and labor minister has defended workplaces that require women to wear high heels to work, arguing it is “necessary and appropriate” after a petition was filed against the practice.
The remark came when Takumi Nemoto was asked to comment on a petition by a group of women who want the government to ban workplaces from requiring female jobseekers and employees to wear high heels.
“It is socially accepted as something that falls with the realm of being occupationally necessary and appropriate,” Nemoto told a legislative committee on Wednesday.
The petition was submitted to the labor ministry on Tuesday, and the campaign has been dubbed #KuToo, a play on words from the Japanese word “kutsu” — meaning shoes — and “kutsuu” — meaning “pain,” and a reference to the global #MeToo movement against sexual abuse.
The movement was launched by actress and freelance writer Yumi Ishikawa and quickly won support from thousands of people online.
Campaigners say wearing high heels is seen as near-obligatory when job hunting or working at many Japanese companies.
Some campaigners describe high heels as akin to modern foot-binding while others have urged a broader loosening of dress codes in the Japanese workplace, where business suits for men are ubiquitous.
In 2015, the director of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival apologized after a controversy blew up over women being denied access to the red carpet for not wearing high heels.
But Cannes kept the dress code, despite a protest by Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts who went barefoot the next year.

Topics: high heels Japan

Duterte says Muslims are ‘instruments of love’

Updated 05 June 2019
Ellie Aben
  • Philippines president says he has Muslim ancestry
MANILA: Muslims are “instruments of love,” the Philippines president said Wednesday as he urged them to promote peace in the country and wished them a happy Eid Al-Fitr.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who says he has Muslim ancestry, earlier this week declared June 5 a public holiday in observance of the festival marking the end of Ramadan.

A proclamation signed by Duterte said the whole country should have the opportunity to join their “Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony” in the observance and celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, although the country is mostly Roman Catholic.

In his Eid message Duterte said: “The Filipino nation joins them as they offer prayers of praise and thanksgiving as well as demonstrate the virtues of the Islamic faith in accordance with the teachings of Allah through the Qur’an. May all Muslim Filipinos observe this day as a time for reflection, enlightenment and renewal of commitment to a much stronger devotion to the Almighty.”

He called on Muslim Filipinos “to take (the occasion) as an opportunity to deepen (their) role as instruments of love, sacrifice, respect and selfless service.”

“May each of you remain our government’s partner in promoting peace and understanding among Filipinos from all walks of life,” he added.

Duterte last year unveiled a law granting greater autonomy to the country’s Muslim south in a bid to end decades of bloody separatist conflict.

The law enforced a historic but fragile 2014 peace deal where the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) vowed to give up its quest for an independent homeland and lay down its fighters’ weapons in return for self-rule. 

The rebellion has claimed around 150,000 lives in the Mindanao region since the 1970s.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also extended Eid greetings to Muslims.

“In observance of Eid Al-Fitr, we also celebrate the spirit of social healing, reconciliation, and unity. Let us therefore continue to work together as one nation to ensure the implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law,” he said.

In Marawi, the country’s the only Islamic city, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) said thousands of residents had gathered at Mindanao State University to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr.

OPAPP, through its Duyog Ramadan program, joined residents who were celebrating the end of Ramadan.

Duyog Ramadan is a multi-stakeholder effort spearheaded by OPAPP that aims to promote social healing and reconciliation following a 2017 battle that lasted five months, killed 1,200 people and leveled much of Marawi.

Art workshops and the distribution of Ramadan food packages were among the activities carried out by OPAPP in collaboration with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Task Force Bangon Marawi and the provincial government of Lanao del Sur as part of the program.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Eid Al Fitr Manila Filipino Muslims

