Mexico meets migrants at southern border with armed forces

Migrants are detained by Mexican immigration authorities during a raid on a migrant caravan that had earlier crossed the Mexico - Guatemala border, near Metapa, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP)
Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
Mexico meets migrants at southern border with armed forces

  Migration officials detained 350 to 400 people, the official said, noting that federal police and agents from the National Guard were present
Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
MEXICO CITY: Mexican soldiers, armed police and migration officials blocked hundreds of migrants after they crossed the border from Guatemala in a caravan into southern Mexico on Wednesday, and detained dozens of them, a witness from a migrant aid group and an official said.
The Mexican response in the border town of Metapa, which included dozens of soldiers, marked a toughening of the government’s efforts to curb the flow of mainly Central American migrants, said Salva Cruz, a coordinator with Fray Matias de Cordova.
“That many sailors and military police, yes, it’s new,” Cruz said, by WhatsApp, from Metapa, in the southern border state of Chiapas, where the vast majority of migrants cross into Mexico. Many are asylum seekers fleeing violence and poverty in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
The operation in Chiapas coincided with a meeting of Mexican and US officials at the White House on Wednesday to thrash out a deal that would avoid blanket tariffs on Mexico threatened by US President Donald Trump last week.
Trump announced the tariffs in retaliation for what he called Mexico’s failure to stop Central American migrants reaching the US border.
US border officers apprehended more than 132,000 people crossing from Mexico in May, a third more than in April and the highest monthly level since 2006, reaching what US officials said on Wednesday were “crisis” levels.
A National Migration Institute (INM) official in Mexico City who was unauthorized to talk to the media said, on condition of anonymity, that the migrants were being asked to show their status in Mexico.
Migration officials detained 350 to 400 people, the official said, noting that federal police and agents from the National Guard were present. Mexico’s government recently created a militarized police force called the National Guard made up of soldiers and federal police.
It was not immediately possible to verify how many migrants crossed into Mexico.
On Wednesday afternoon in Mexico City, police detained Irineo Mujica, director of the US-Mexico migrant aid group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, and Cristobal Sanchez, a migrant rights activist, according to Alex Mensing, a coordinator with the group.
Pueblo Sin Fronteras has for several years guided annual caravans through Mexico, seeking to protect migrants and to advocate for their rights along a 2,000-mile trail ridden with criminals and corrupt officials who prey on lone travelers through kidnapping, extortion and other forms of assault.
Since April 2018, Trump has lashed out at the caravans of Central Americans wending their way to the United States, while blaming Mexico for failing to stop their movement to the US border.

Life term expected for serial killer seen as Germany’s worst

Updated 16 min 11 sec ago
AFP
Life term expected for serial killer seen as Germany's worst

  The killer worked as a nurse and was trying to show off his skills
  A psychiatrist said he suffers from "severe narcissistic disorder"
Updated 16 min 11 sec ago
AFP
OLDENBURG, Germany: A German court will deliver the verdict Thursday on the man believed to be the most prolific serial killer in the country’s post-war history, as grieving families face still unanswered questions.
Judge Sebastian Buehrmann is expected to hand down a life sentence for around 100 counts of murder to former nurse Niels Hoegel, a verdict that generally translates to 15 years in prison in Germany but which can be extended in extreme circumstances.
On the final day of the trial on Wednesday, Hoegel asked his victims’ loved ones for forgiveness for his “horrible acts.”
“I would like to sincerely apologize for everything I did to you over the course of years,” he said.
The heavy-set Hoegel, 42, has already spent a decade in prison following a previous life sentence he received for six other murders.
According to the charges against him during this, his third murder trial, Hoegel is accused of killing 97 patients aged between 34 and 96 by medical injection in hospitals in the northern cities of Oldenburg and Delmenhorst.
His horrific killing spree is believed to have begun in 2000 and only stopped when he was caught in the act in 2005.
Driven by a desire to show off his skills in bringing patients back from the brink of death, Hoegel repeatedly gambled with the lives of vulnerable victims chosen at random.
Most often, he lost.
The exhumation and autopsy of more than 130 bodies were necessary to build the case for the prosecution.
Police suspect that Hoegel’s final toll may be more than 200. But they say they can never know for sure because of gaps in his memory and because many likely victims were cremated before autopsies could be performed.
Caught in 2005 while injecting an unprescribed medication into a patient in Delmenhorst, Hoegel was sentenced in 2008 to seven years in prison for attempted murder.
A second trial followed in 2014-2015 under pressure from alleged victims’ families.
He was found guilty of murder and attempted murder of five other victims and given the maximum sentence of 15 years.
At the start of the third trial in October, Buehrmann said its main aim was to establish the full scope of the killing that was allowed to go unchecked for years.
“It is like a house with dark rooms — we want to bring light into the darkness,” he said.
Victims’ advocates say the court has failed woefully at the task, due in large part to Hoegel’s own contradictory testimony.
After admitting on the first day of testimony to killing 100 patients in his care, he has since revised his statement.
He now says he committed 43 murders but denies five others. For the remaining 52 cases examined by the court, he says he cannot remember whether he “manipulated” his victims — his term for administering the ultimately deadly shots.
“That leaves people in the dark — it doesn’t allow them to mourn,” Petra Klein of the Weisser Ring crime victims’ organization in Oldenburg told AFP.
She described the legal proceedings as “trying” for the loved ones.
Psychiatrist Max Steller told the court that while Hoegel bears responsibility for his acts, he suffers from a “severe narcissistic disorder.”
He “is always fundamentally ready to lie if that allows him to put himself in a better light,” Steller said.
The defendant claims, for example, not to remember his first victim, who died on February 7, 2000.
However a serial killer never forgets his first victim, Steller asserted, “meaning that he probably ‘manipulated’ before that.”
While former colleagues in Delmenhorst admitted to having had their suspicions about Hoegel, all the staff from Oldenburg who testified said they were oblivious to the body count stacking up on his watch.
Buehrmann appeared exasperated by what he called this “collective amnesia.”
Ten of the witnesses are now facing possible charges for perjury, according to a spokesman for the prosecution.
Klein said that, at this point, the biggest hope of the victims’ families was that Hoegel “should never emerge from prison.”
She said the idea that he would one day walk free — which is not inconceivable under the German justice system — would be “unbearable for many of them.”

