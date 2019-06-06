You are here

Tick tock goes the political clock as Dems weigh impeachment

US President Donald Trump reacts as he speaks at the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, April 18, 2019. (File/Reuters/Carlos Barria)
AP
WASHINGTON: The political clock is a significant factor in whether majority House Democrats launch any impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
There’s increasing pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to at least start an impeachment inquiry into whether Trump obstructed special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. She’s resisting for a number of reasons. But the tick-tock of time is an inexorable one as the 2020 presidential and congressional elections cast a widening shadow over Washington. As it spreads, the window for launching any impeachment proceedings shrinks — making the prospect of doing so beyond December unappetizing for wide swaths of Democrats.
That reality could limit how long Pelosi can say yes or no to impeachment questions stemming from Mueller’s report.
“Whatever we do needs to be done in 2019. We need to begin it in 2019. It doesn’t necessarily have to wrap up in 2019,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who serves on the House Judiciary Committee that would consider any such proceedings. “I think when we get into 2020 in the election year, it’s very late.”
That’s the commonality across Democrats divided over what to do now about Trump, described in the Mueller report as repeatedly trying to shut down the investigation. There’s a widespread feeling that the House would have to launch any impeachment proceedings this summer or fall, or it will be too late. There’s also a feeling that Pelosi knows this.
“I think they want to drag out the clock,” said Heidi Hess, co-director of CREDO Action, one of the leading liberal groups that called on Pelosi this week to push forward with impeachment.
Pelosi, the daughter and sister of former Baltimore mayors and a congressional veteran herself, on Wednesday made clear she’s well aware of the political clock — and says everything is unfolding as it should.
“We know exactly what path we are on,” Pelosi, a member of Congress during the impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton, told reporters. “We know exactly what actions we need to take. And while that may take more time than some people want it to take, I respect their impatience.”
In line with her approach, the House is expected next week to hold former White House Counsel Don McGahn and Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. More contempt votes against members of the administration will follow.
Cautioned Pelosi in what’s become a mantra: “One step at a time, as fast as we can move.”
Inside Congress, dozens of congressional Democrats say they want some kind of impeachment proceedings, at some point. But beneath that debate there’s a recognition of the march of time and the plain fact that the available days for any such action are fewer than Congress’ calendar makes it appear.
The schedule has politicos gaming out when, if ever, impeachment proceedings would have to begin and when they become less likely. The calculus starts with the calendar but also moves quickly into the politics. Other regular congressional business looms, such as the federal budget, nominations and more, including whether Republicans can turn back Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexico. Interviews with Democrats inside and outside Congress suggest this political logic: The later it gets in in 2019, the harder impeachment becomes.
Congress is not known for moving swiftly on legislation or investigations. The proceedings against Clinton for lying and obstruction took three months from the time the Republican-led House received prosecutor Kenneth Starr’s report to its vote to impeach the president. Nearly another two months went by before the Senate acquitted Clinton, exacerbating what some veterans see as a nearly unbridgeable rift in the country.
In theory, the House could do what legislators tend to loathe: Cancel or shorten its five-week August recess, or its multi-week recesses in October, November and December to allow for impeachment proceedings. But it’s far from clear the party broadly supports moving to impeachment in the first place, for now.
Sen. Tom Daschle, who was Democratic leader during the Senate’s trial of Clinton, said Congress’ role investigating the administration should be the focus in the short term.
“The closer it gets to the election, the more consequential it would be politically,” he said in a telephone interview. “From an institutional point of view it seems to me that timing is irrelevant.”
Other Pelosi allies see enough time ahead to make impeachment-related decisions.
“I don’t think we have a fear of time, yet,” said Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, a member of the Judiciary Committee introducing legislation to formalize the panel’s investigations.
As for working during recess, she went there.
“We could be in and out and you could still be here two or three days doing what you need to do,” Jackson Lee said. “I was reminded that Watergate really broke in hearings (which were) in August of 1974.”

Topics: Donald Trump Impeachment Democrats presidential elections

Mexico meets migrants at southern border with armed forces

Migrants are detained by Mexican immigration authorities during a raid on a migrant caravan that had earlier crossed the Mexico - Guatemala border, near Metapa, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP)
Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
0

Mexico meets migrants at southern border with armed forces

  • Migration officials detained 350 to 400 people, the official said, noting that federal police and agents from the National Guard were present
Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
0

MEXICO CITY: Mexican soldiers, armed police and migration officials blocked hundreds of migrants after they crossed the border from Guatemala in a caravan into southern Mexico on Wednesday, and detained dozens of them, a witness from a migrant aid group and an official said.
The Mexican response in the border town of Metapa, which included dozens of soldiers, marked a toughening of the government’s efforts to curb the flow of mainly Central American migrants, said Salva Cruz, a coordinator with Fray Matias de Cordova.
“That many sailors and military police, yes, it’s new,” Cruz said, by WhatsApp, from Metapa, in the southern border state of Chiapas, where the vast majority of migrants cross into Mexico. Many are asylum seekers fleeing violence and poverty in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
The operation in Chiapas coincided with a meeting of Mexican and US officials at the White House on Wednesday to thrash out a deal that would avoid blanket tariffs on Mexico threatened by US President Donald Trump last week.
Trump announced the tariffs in retaliation for what he called Mexico’s failure to stop Central American migrants reaching the US border.
US border officers apprehended more than 132,000 people crossing from Mexico in May, a third more than in April and the highest monthly level since 2006, reaching what US officials said on Wednesday were “crisis” levels.
A National Migration Institute (INM) official in Mexico City who was unauthorized to talk to the media said, on condition of anonymity, that the migrants were being asked to show their status in Mexico.
Migration officials detained 350 to 400 people, the official said, noting that federal police and agents from the National Guard were present. Mexico’s government recently created a militarized police force called the National Guard made up of soldiers and federal police.
It was not immediately possible to verify how many migrants crossed into Mexico.
On Wednesday afternoon in Mexico City, police detained Irineo Mujica, director of the US-Mexico migrant aid group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, and Cristobal Sanchez, a migrant rights activist, according to Alex Mensing, a coordinator with the group.
Pueblo Sin Fronteras has for several years guided annual caravans through Mexico, seeking to protect migrants and to advocate for their rights along a 2,000-mile trail ridden with criminals and corrupt officials who prey on lone travelers through kidnapping, extortion and other forms of assault.
Since April 2018, Trump has lashed out at the caravans of Central Americans wending their way to the United States, while blaming Mexico for failing to stop their movement to the US border.

Topics: US immigrants

