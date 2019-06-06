Report on Saudi, UAE and Norwegian tanker attacks to be presented to UN Security Council

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Norway will present to the UN Security Council on Thursday the results of a joint probe into attacks targeting four tanker vessels off the UAE coast last month, UAE-owned channel Sky News Arabia reported.
The Abu Dhabi-based channel gave no further details.
US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on May 29 that they were the work of "naval mines almost certainly from Iran." Tehran denied the accusations.
The May 12 attacks targeted two Saudi tankers, an Emirati vessel and a Norwegian tanker, causing no casualties.
They occurred off the UAE emirate of Fujairah, which lies just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil and gas shipping route.
