Russia says "extremists" in Sudan must be subdued: RIA

Mikhail Bogdanov, above, said Russia supports a national dialogue in Sudan. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
  • The Russian minister didn’t identify the groups they considered extremist
  • Russia is also against any foreign intervention in Sudan
Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia said on Thursday it opposed foreign intervention in Sudan and the authorities in Khartoum must subdue what it described as extremists, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted as saying that Moscow favored a national dialogue about a transition period leading to new elections.
“Naturally, in order to do that, you need for order to be imposed, and you need to fight against extremists and provocateurs who don’t want the stabilization of the situation,” RIA quoted Bogdanov as saying.
“That’s the situation right now, but we are against any external intervention, the imposition of anything on the Sudanese,” he was quoted as saying.
He did not identify which groups he considered to be extremists and provocateurs.
On Monday, security forces in Sudan raided a protest camp that had gathered opposition supporters calling for a transition to democracy. Medics linked to the opposition said at least 108 people had been killed in the raid and subsequent unrest.

Trump says Tehran is ‘championing terrorism’ across the Middle East

Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
  • Trump also said Iran was failing as a nation following tough US sanctions, but that he was ready to talk to the Iranians
  • Macron: France and the United States share the common objective of preventing Iran obtaining nuclear arms
Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
CAEN, France: Iran is “championing terrorism” across the Middle East, President Donald Trump said Thursday in Caen, western France, after attending a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Trump also said Iran was failing as a nation following tough US sanctions, but that he was ready to talk to the Iranians.
France and the United States share the common objective of preventing Iran obtaining nuclear arms and new international negotiations need to be opened for that goal to be met, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
Both men were speaking before holding bilateral talks in Caen, western France, after attending a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Trump added that he would make a decision on whether to slap more than $300 billion in tariffs on China after a meeting of leaders of the world’s largest economies at the end of June in Japan, where he will hold talks with China’s president.

Meanwhile, Germany's foreign minister is traveling to Iran next week to discuss the faltering nuclear accord between Tehran and leading world powers.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Adebahr said Thursday that the visit is part of a broader trip to the Middle East that also includes stops in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. She said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas plans to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif on Monday.
Adebahr said Germany believes the 2015 deal remains "a good agreement that prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons" and that Maas discussed the trip with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a recent visit to Berlin.
US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord last year, saying that it failed to sufficiently curb Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons.

