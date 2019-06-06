Russia says “extremists” in Sudan must be subdued: RIA

Trump says Tehran is ‘championing terrorism’ across the Middle East

CAEN, France: Iran is “championing terrorism” across the Middle East, President Donald Trump said Thursday in Caen, western France, after attending a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Trump also said Iran was failing as a nation following tough US sanctions, but that he was ready to talk to the Iranians.

France and the United States share the common objective of preventing Iran obtaining nuclear arms and new international negotiations need to be opened for that goal to be met, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Both men were speaking before holding bilateral talks in Caen, western France, after attending a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Trump added that he would make a decision on whether to slap more than $300 billion in tariffs on China after a meeting of leaders of the world’s largest economies at the end of June in Japan, where he will hold talks with China’s president.

Meanwhile, Germany's foreign minister is traveling to Iran next week to discuss the faltering nuclear accord between Tehran and leading world powers.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Adebahr said Thursday that the visit is part of a broader trip to the Middle East that also includes stops in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. She said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas plans to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif on Monday.

Adebahr said Germany believes the 2015 deal remains "a good agreement that prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons" and that Maas discussed the trip with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a recent visit to Berlin.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord last year, saying that it failed to sufficiently curb Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons.