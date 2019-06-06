You are here

  • Home
  • Boost for Modi as India central bank cuts interest rate
﻿

Boost for Modi as India central bank cuts interest rate

India’s central bank delivered a third consecutive interest rate cut on Thursday in a boost to newly re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he grapples with sluggish economic growth. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 June 2019
AFP
0

Boost for Modi as India central bank cuts interest rate

  • The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the benchmark repo rate would be reduced by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent
  • The RBI said in a statement that the cut would help “efforts to boost aggregate demand” and “reinvigorate private investment activity”
Updated 06 June 2019
AFP
0

MUMBAI: India’s central bank delivered a third consecutive interest rate cut on Thursday in a boost to newly re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he grapples with sluggish economic growth and decades-high unemployment.
The snip in borrowing costs to a nine-year low comes as central banks around the world adopt a more dovish tone on monetary policy amid a slowdown in the global economy.
Modi, 68, stormed back to power last month with a greater majority despite question marks over his economic record during his first term as leader of Asia’s third-largest economy.
The new government was dealt a twin blow as it took office last week when data showed rising unemployment and economic expansion falling to a five-year low.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the benchmark repo rate — the level at which it lends to commercial banks — would be reduced by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent.
It was the third reduction this year under governor Shaktikanta Das, a Modi ally who was appointed in December after his predecessor quit following a spat with the government over alleged interference.
The decision was predicted by 31 out of 43 economists surveyed by Bloomberg News.
The RBI said in a statement that the cut would help “efforts to boost aggregate demand” and “reinvigorate private investment activity.”
Growth suffered a third straight quarterly decline in the first three months of 2019 to 5.8 percent, down from 6.6 percent in the last quarter of 2018, according to data released Friday.
The announcement meant India had lost its place as the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China, which is currently on 6.4 percent growth.
The Indian government also estimated that the economy grew by 6.8 percent in the year up to March 31, down from 7.2 percent the year before.
The RBI revised down its growth projection for 2019-20 from 7.2 percent to 7.0 percent, noting that the global economy has been “losing pace” as it cited the US-China trade war.
“Weak global demand due to escalation in trade wars may further impact India’s exports and investment activity,” it warned as it changed its monetary policy stance from neutral to accommodative, hinting that more cuts are on the horizon.
“We expect (the RBI) to cut rates by an additional 50 basis points through the year,” said Garima Kapoor, an economist at Elara Capital.
This week, US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell signalled a willingness to cut rates as he acknowledged that trade conflicts had dimmed America’s growth outlook.
Delayed official figures also released on Friday showed that India’s unemployment rate hit a 45-year high of 6.1 percent last year.
The numbers came out only hours after Modi named Nirmala Sitharaman as new finance minister in his government, presenting an immediate challenge to his new administration.
On Wednesday, the right-wing government announced that it would create two new cabinet committees tasked with figuring out how to stimulate job creation and investment.
While the economy has regularly grown at about 7.0 percent since Modi came to power in 2014, it has failed to create enough jobs for the 1.2 million Indians who join the labor market each month.
The unemployment data was for 2017-2018 and should have been released before the six-week-long election which began in April.
The figures were leaked by a newspaper in January which called them the worst since 1972-73. The government insisted then that the report was not ready.
Sitharaman is due to present the annual budget on July 5.

Topics: Narendra Modi interest rates India

Related

0
Business & Economy
Modi surprises markets with finance minister move
Update 0
World
Economy in focus as India PM Modi starts second term without key aide

Privacy watchdog criticizes Cathay Pacific over 2018 data breach

Updated 19 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
0

Privacy watchdog criticizes Cathay Pacific over 2018 data breach

  • The data breach compromised 860,000 passport numbers and about 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers
  • Cathay Pacific shares slumped to nine-year lows after the October announcement
Updated 19 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
0

HONG KONG: Airline Cathay Pacific has been found to have not followed data protection principles in relation to the security of passengers’ personal data, Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.
Last October Cathay said data on about 9.4 million of its passengers had been accessed without authorization, adding that it had discovered suspicious activity on its network in March 2018 and that investigations in early May last year had confirmed that certain personal data had been accessed.
The breach compromised 860,000 passport numbers and about 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers, Cathay had reported.
Cathay Pacific shares slumped to nine-year lows after the October announcement.
In Thursday’s report the commissioner for personal data, Stephen Kai-yi Wong, criticized the airline for “lax” data governance, pointing at its failure to identify common vulnerabilities and put in place measures to plug them.
“Cathay adopted a lax attitude toward data governance, which fell short of the expectation of its affected passengers and the regulator,” he said, adding that the airline had retained Hong Kong identity card numbers of affected passengers longer than necessary.
A statement from the airline said it was assessing the commissioner’s report, which ordered Cathay to appoint an independent data security expert to overhaul its personal data storage systems and chalk out a clear data-retention policy among other measures.

Topics: Cathay Pacific Hong Kong

Related

0
Business & Economy
Cathay Pacific to buy budget airline HK Express for $628m
0
Business & Economy
Cathay Pacific ends two-year loss with $299 million profit in 2018

Latest updates

Privacy watchdog criticizes Cathay Pacific over 2018 data breach
0
Raptors hit big shots, beat Warriors for 2-1 NBA Finals lead
0
IMF warns US about trade risks and financial vulnerabilities
0
Two Canadian women kidnapped from golf club in Ghana
0
Trump says Tehran is ‘championing terrorism’ across the Middle East
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.