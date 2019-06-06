You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq to identify remains from Daesh graves in Yazidi area
﻿

Iraq to identify remains from Daesh graves in Yazidi area

UN began the joint probe efforts last year, and 12 grave sites around Kojo were exhumed by last month. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 June 2019
AFP
0

Iraq to identify remains from Daesh graves in Yazidi area

  • Daesh considered the Yazidis as “apostates” and committed numerous crimes against them
  • For every survivor there are 3-5 people missing
Updated 06 June 2019
AFP
0

BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities will begin identifying the remains of 141 people exhumed from mass graves in the Yazidi region of Sinjar, the head of Baghdad’s forensic office said Thursday.
“The remains will first be examined, and then DNA samples will be taken to compare with samples gathered from families,” Zaid Al-Yousef told AFP.
The efforts are part of an investigation by the Iraqi government and a special United Nations team to collect evidence of crimes committed by the Daesh group.
Daesh swept across swathes of Iraq in 2014, including the Sinjar region where the Yazidi minority was long based.
The Kurdish-speaking Yazidis follow an ancient religion, but Daesh considered them “apostates.”
The extremists forced thousands of Yazidi women and girls to be “sex slaves,” recruited boys to fight, and executed Yazidi men en masse in what the UN has said could amount to genocide.
The UN began its joint probe last year, exhuming the first mass graves of Daesh victims around the town of Kojo in Sinjar in March.
It said last month that 12 of 16 identified grave sites around Kojo had been exhumed.
But Yousef said the next phase of identifying the victims would be a fraught process.
“We took around 1,280 samples from families in Sinjar, but the problem is that for a lot of them, there’s just a single survivor and the rest are all missing,” he said.
“If we compare it with other terrorist attacks, we would find three, four, or five survivors for every missing person. But here, we have three, four, or five missing people for a single survivor,” Yousef added.
He said the identification process would also be impacted by the rate of intermarriage among Yazidis, who very rarely wed outside the community.
That insularity is part of what made Daesh’s 2014 sweep so scarring, with many Yazidi women who were abducted and raped by Daesh initially excommunicated.
Yazidi spiritual leader Baba Sheikh issued a decision the following year welcoming those women back home, but the fate of children born of those rapes remains unresolved and controversial.
Many Yazidi women who were kidnapped by Daesh have escaped in recent years, and dozens more fled to safety this year as Daesh’s “caliphate” crumbled in Syria, but several thousand remain missing.

Topics: Iraq Iraqi Yazidi Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
Egypt: Troops kill 14 militants day after Daesh attack in Sinai
0
Middle-East
Two women with Daesh ties, 6 children repatriated to US from Syria

Trump says Tehran is ‘championing terrorism’ across the Middle East

Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
0

Trump says Tehran is ‘championing terrorism’ across the Middle East

  • Trump also said Iran was failing as a nation following tough US sanctions, but that he was ready to talk to the Iranians
  • Macron: France and the United States share the common objective of preventing Iran obtaining nuclear arms
Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
0

CAEN, France: Iran is “championing terrorism” across the Middle East, President Donald Trump said Thursday in Caen, western France, after attending a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Trump also said Iran was failing as a nation following tough US sanctions, but that he was ready to talk to the Iranians.
France and the United States share the common objective of preventing Iran obtaining nuclear arms and new international negotiations need to be opened for that goal to be met, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
Both men were speaking before holding bilateral talks in Caen, western France, after attending a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Trump added that he would make a decision on whether to slap more than $300 billion in tariffs on China after a meeting of leaders of the world’s largest economies at the end of June in Japan, where he will hold talks with China’s president.

Meanwhile, Germany's foreign minister is traveling to Iran next week to discuss the faltering nuclear accord between Tehran and leading world powers.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Adebahr said Thursday that the visit is part of a broader trip to the Middle East that also includes stops in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. She said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas plans to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif on Monday.
Adebahr said Germany believes the 2015 deal remains "a good agreement that prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons" and that Maas discussed the trip with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a recent visit to Berlin.
US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord last year, saying that it failed to sufficiently curb Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons.

Topics: Donald Trump Middle East Emmanuel Macron

Related

0
World
Macron and Trump: ‘frenemies’ in open disagreement
0
World
US president Donald Trump meets Queen Elizabeth II on UK state visit

Latest updates

Eid becomes a statement of Indian communal harmony
0
Privacy watchdog criticizes Cathay Pacific over 2018 data breach
0
Raptors hit big shots, beat Warriors for 2-1 NBA Finals lead
0
IMF warns US about trade risks and financial vulnerabilities
0
Two Canadian women kidnapped from golf club in Ghana
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.