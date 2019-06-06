You are here

Two Canadian women kidnapped from golf club in Ghana

Royal Golf Club in Kumasi from where two Canadian women were kidnapped. (Screengrab YouTube)
Updated 06 June 2019
AFP
Two Canadian women kidnapped from golf club in Ghana

  • The Canadians, charity volunteers aged 19 and 20, were taken on Tuesday evening from a golf course in Kumasi, Ghana’s second city
  • They women are volunteers with Youth Challenge International, a Canadian international development organization with its headquarters in Toronto
Updated 06 June 2019
AFP
ACCRA: Two Canadian women have been abducted in Ghana, police said Thursday, a rare attack in a country seen as one of the most secure in the West African region.
The Canadians, charity volunteers aged 19 and 20, were taken on Tuesday evening in Kumasi, Ghana’s second city, some 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital Accra, David Eklu, Assistant Commissioner of Police said in a statement.
“Police Command is investigating a complaint of kidnapping at Ahodwo, Royal Golf Club Kumasi, at 8:25 p.m. on 4 June, 2019, where two women of Canadian nationality were kidnapped,” Eklu said.
“Investigation started immediately upon receipt of the complaint, and the security agencies are working closely together to get them rescued, and the perpetrators arrested,” he added.
Police did not release the names of the women.
But they said they are volunteers with a group Youth Challenge International, a Canadian international development organization with its headquarters in Toronto.
The group works in 16 countries across South America, Africa and Asia, working to support development projects for young people in areas such as health, education and employment.
“The general public is urged to assist the police by volunteering information,” Eklu added.
Security sources suggested this was a kidnapping for ransom.
Kidnappings and violent crime toward to foreigners are rare in Ghana.
But earlier this year, local media quoted President Nana Akufo-Addo as warning that action must be taken to make sure kidnapping “doesn’t become a feature of our society.”
In April, an Indian man was reportedly abducted, also in Kumasi, by an armed gang demanding a cash ransom. He was swiftly rescued by police.
Tourism is an important industry for Ghana, and Kumasi, the historic capital of the Ashanti kingdom, is a favorite destination.
Ghana is a country of some 30 million people, where more than two-thirds of people follow Christianity and the rest Islam and other religions.
It has long been seen as a bulwark of stability in a region struggling to contain multiple groups of Islamist fighters.
Akufo-Addo, speaking on Wednesday to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr, called on the Ghanaian people to protect religious tolerance.
“We are the envy of the world when it comes to the peaceful co-existence of different religious communities,” Akufo-Addo said in a speech, according to the presidency.
He also urged people to “report suspicious characters” to the police.
“We cannot surrender this beautiful way of life for anything, and, certainly, not to people who seek to pervert religious beliefs,” Akufo-Addi added.

Pakistani armed forces spending cuts will not impact defense capabilities: Bajwa

Updated 48 min 49 sec ago
Muhammad Ishtiaq
Pakistani armed forces spending cuts will not impact defense capabilities: Bajwa

  • The Pakistani general said that the voluntary decision would have “no impact on our response potential to all types of threat” or the “quality of life of the soldiers”
Updated 48 min 49 sec ago
Muhammad Ishtiaq
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army has taken the rare move of cutting its defense budget for the next financial year as part of swinging public spending cuts in the country.

Military chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, made the announcement while offering prayers with frontline soldiers on Eid day in Pakistani-administered Kashmir near to the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement issued by the military media wing, ISPR, the Pakistani general said that the voluntary decision would have “no impact on our response potential to all types of threat” or the “quality of life of the soldiers.”

Bajwa added: “The no pay raise decision is also only for the officers and not for the soldiers. We shall manage the shortfall during the FY (fiscal year) by tightening our belt in areas where it doesn’t affect the two aforesaid aspects.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed on Tuesday via Twitter that the cutbacks had been agreed by Pakistan’s Army in line with broader austerity measures.

Khan tweeted that he “appreciated” the military’s “unprecedented” move to reduce defense expenditure despite being faced with “multiple security challenges,” and said his government would spend the savings on merged tribal areas and Balochistan.

Defense analyst and retired Lt. Gen. Talat Masood, told Arab News: “It is a good move and comes at a time when the country is facing a serious financial and economic crisis. It also shows the army’s high command is people-friendly.”

He said the cuts would have little impact on the fighting capabilities of the country’s armed forces because most of the reductions would be in administration.

“ ... the armed forces have demonstrated their sensitivity to the difficult economic conditions the country faces.”

Javed Hassan, Economic analyst

Economic analyst and Imperial College London graduate, Javed Hassan, told Arab News: “In not seeking any increment to their budget, not even that to match inflation, the armed forces have demonstrated their sensitivity to the difficult economic conditions the country faces.”

Hassan said it also showed the military’s understanding that a healthy economy was a critical factor in ensuring national security.

“The armed forces standing together with the government, despite external and internal threats, will strengthen the latter’s resolve to institute necessary economic reforms that have to be undertaken to rejuvenate the economy for long-term sustainable and equitable growth,” Hassan said.

Khan’s adviser and de facto finance chief, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, is next week (June 11) due to announce the budget for the financial year beginning in July.

In a tweet, Shaikh also thanked the leadership of the armed forces for cooperating with government efforts to manage expenditure, reduce the fiscal deficit and achieve economic stability.

“All of us have to play our role in meeting our national goals,” Shaikh said.

Topics: Pakistan Army Qamar Javed Bajwa austerity

