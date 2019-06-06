You are here

Raptors hit big shots, beat Warriors for 2-1 NBA Finals lead

Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors is defended by Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors in the second half during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images/AFP)
  • Stephen Curry's playoff-best 47 not enough to save the injury-plagued Golden State Warriors
  • Game 4 is Friday at Oracle Arena, where Warriors fans will be rooting for the returns of Durant and Thompson
OAKLAND, California: For every amazing shot in a career night by Stephen Curry on his home court, Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Danny Green kept finding dazzling answers of their own.
The Toronto Raptors decided to “let it rip,” and now they have the momentum again in these back-and-forth NBA Finals.
Leonard scored 30 points on a night Curry went off for a playoff-best 47, and the Raptors beat the banged-up Golden State Warriors 123-109 on Wednesday for a 2-1 series lead.
Curry also had eight rebounds and seven assists but couldn’t do it all for the two-time defending champions, down starters Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson and key backup big man Kevon Looney because of injuries.
“They outplayed us. They deserved it,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I’m very proud of our effort, and now we’ve just got to bounce back and hopefully get back in here Friday night and hopefully get a little healthier and get some guys back.”
Splash Brother Thompson missed his first career playoff game after straining his left hamstring late in Game 2, while Looney is out the rest of the series after a cartilage fracture on his right side near the collarbone that also happened Sunday. Durant, a two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP, has been sidelined nearly a month because of a strained right calf.
Game 4 is Friday at Oracle Arena, where Warriors fans will be rooting for the returns of Durant and Thompson.
Before the game, one of the Raptors wrote “let it rip” on the locker room board.
Lowry contributed 23 with five 3-pointers and Green had 18 points with six 3s after Pascal Siakam got the Raptors rolling early. Toronto shot 52.4% and made 17 from deep.
“I give our guys a lot of credit. I thought we answered a lot of runs,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “Each time they chipped, we kind of answered back. And that’s kind of what you got to do if you’re going to keep your lead.”
The Warriors trailed 96-83 going into the final quarter. Curry’s three free throws at 10:37 made it a seven-point game before back-to-back baskets by Serge Ibaka.
Siakam scored 18 points and established the momentum for Toronto from the tip, hitting his first three shots and setting a tone for a defensive effort that stayed solid without the foul problems that plagued the Raptors in Game 2.
“Every time we made a run or got the crowd into it they either made a tough 3 or there was a tough foul call and they slowed the tempo down or something went their way,” Curry said. “You have to tip your cap to all the guys who made pivotal plays in the right times.”
Golden State greatly missed not only Thompson’s touch from outside but also his stifling defense.
Nurse challenged his team to produce more defensive stops in order to get out in transition — “make them miss more,” he said.
The Raptors re-watched the costly 18-0 run by Golden State in Game 2, then got six blocked shots from Ibaka.
“We know that they’re going to make good runs and make shots but we watched that third quarter in Game 2 and we’ve just got to continue to play with pace,” Lowry said. “That was the one thing about it, we played with pace, half-court, full-court, and that was a big thing for us.”
Curry shot 14 for 31 including 6 of 14 on 3s while making 13 of 14 free throws in his sixth career 40-point playoff performance.
Nurse pulled out a box-and-one to try to stymie Curry in Golden State’s 109-104 Game 2 win, then the Raptors made Curry’s short-handed supporting cast try to beat them this time — and it sure worked.

TIP-INS
Raptors: All five Toronto starters scored in double digits and Fred VanVleet added 11 off the bench. ... The Raptors began 10 for 14 and scored 12 early points in the paint. .. Former Warriors G Patrick McCaw, who departed after last season in contract dispute, drew boos from the crowd when he checked into the game late in the first.
Warriors: Curry’s 17 first-quarter points matched his most in the period for the postseason. He also did so on April 27, 2014, against the Clippers. ... In the first half, Curry was 4 of 8 from 3-point range the rest of the Warriors 1 for 11. ... Draymond Green’s streak of double-doubles ended at a career-best six games after he had 17 points and seven rebounds. A 12th would match Denver’s Nikola Jokic for most in the 2019 playoffs. ... Tim Hardaway from the Warriors’ “Run TMC” era attended the game.

WARRIORS INJURIES
Durant went through extensive workouts both Tuesday and Wednesday at the practice facility with the hope he would do some scrimmaging Thursday. While the Warriors aren’t scheduled for a regular practice, Kerr said some of the coaches and younger players might be called upon to give Durant the full-speed court work he still needs before being medically cleared to return.
He missed his eighth straight game since the injury May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets.
Thompson was hurt in Game 2 and was to be evaluated by the training staff before tipoff. He didn’t end up warming up on the court.
DeMarcus Cousins went to the locker room late in the game to be checked but Kerr expects him to be fine.

ORACLE OVERDUE
The home fans waited 20 days between home playoff games after the Western Conference finals sweep of Portland before Golden State opened the finals in Toronto.
It had been since Game 2 against the Trail Blazers on May 16 that the Warriors hosted — the second-longest lapse between home games since the current 16-game, four-round format was established in 1983.
The Warriors hosted a Game 3 in the finals for the first time since winning the 1975 title, having begun at home in each of the previous four.

Coulter-Nile sparks Australia’s comeback win over West Indies

Updated 22 min 32 sec ago
AFP
0

Coulter-Nile sparks Australia’s comeback win over West Indies

  • Fast bowler Mitchell Starc did the bulk of the damage for the World Cup holders
Updated 22 min 32 sec ago
AFP
0
NOTTINGHAM: Nathan Coulter-Nile’s record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia’s 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins.
Australia were in dire straits at 38 for four after the West Indies fast bowlers proved too hot to handle early on at Trent Bridge.
But Coulter-Nile’s career-best 92 — the highest score by any number eight batsman or lower in a World Cup — helped take them to 288 all out.
He carried on a recovery started by former skipper Steve Smith (73), with the pair bailing Australia out in a stand of 102 in 89 balls.
West Indies, despite a painstaking 68 from opener Shai Hope and 51 from captain Jason Holder finished on 273 for nine.
Fast bowler Mitchell Starc did the bulk of the damage with five for 46 — the first five-wicket haul of this World Cup — including a late burst of four for two in 11 balls — as Australia followed up their seven-wicket win over minnows Afghanistan.
The West Indies had bounced out Pakistan for just 105 when winning their tournament opener at Trent Bridge last week and adopted similar tactics against Australia after Holder won the toss.
Oshane Thomas had Australia captain Aaron Finch (six) caught before opening partner David Warner (three) was held at backward point off Sheldon Cottrell — a wicket that saw the left-arm quick, still a member of the Jamaica Defense Force, celebrate with his trademark salute.
Australia were now 26 for two, with boos ringing out as Warner walked off and Smith walked on — a now familiar response by crowds in England to the pair having only recently returned from year-long bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
Smith had a lucky break on 26 when he top-edged a hook off Holder only for Cottrell at long leg to slip as he eyed a catch.

His patient innings ended when he flicked Thomas high toward deep backward square only for Cottrell, skirting the boundary, to grab the ball one-handed, throw it back into the field of play as he stepped over the rope — thereby avoiding a six — and complete a sensational catch.
But Coulter-Nile cashed in as he surpassed his previous international best of 34.
His blistering assault off 60 balls featuring eight fours and four sixes also saw him beat former Zimbabwe international Heath Streak’s previous World Cup best by a No 8 of 72 before, in sight of a hundred, he drove Carlos Brathwaite to Holder at long-off. In the West Indies’ run-chase, big-hitting opener Chris Gayle, having overturned two ‘out’ decisions, was eventually lbw to Starc for 21.
But Hope, biding his time, completed a 76-ball 50.
Holder who overturned decisions against him on seven and 22, upped the tempo with several well-struck boundaries.
West Indies, however, suffered a huge setback when Hope chipped a Pat Cummins slower ball to mid-on.
Russell then got off the mark with a huge straight six off leg-spinner Adam Zampa that took the West Indies to 200 before he was well caught over the shoulder by Glenn Maxwell.

