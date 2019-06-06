You are here

Privacy watchdog criticizes Cathay Pacific over 2018 data breach

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A330-300 passenger plane takes off near a Taiwanese national flag at Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • The data breach compromised 860,000 passport numbers and about 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers
  • Cathay Pacific shares slumped to nine-year lows after the October announcement
Reuters
HONG KONG: Airline Cathay Pacific has been found to have not followed data protection principles in relation to the security of passengers’ personal data, Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.
Last October Cathay said data on about 9.4 million of its passengers had been accessed without authorization, adding that it had discovered suspicious activity on its network in March 2018 and that investigations in early May last year had confirmed that certain personal data had been accessed.
The breach compromised 860,000 passport numbers and about 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers, Cathay had reported.
Cathay Pacific shares slumped to nine-year lows after the October announcement.
In Thursday’s report the commissioner for personal data, Stephen Kai-yi Wong, criticized the airline for “lax” data governance, pointing at its failure to identify common vulnerabilities and put in place measures to plug them.
“Cathay adopted a lax attitude toward data governance, which fell short of the expectation of its affected passengers and the regulator,” he said, adding that the airline had retained Hong Kong identity card numbers of affected passengers longer than necessary.
A statement from the airline said it was assessing the commissioner’s report, which ordered Cathay to appoint an independent data security expert to overhaul its personal data storage systems and chalk out a clear data-retention policy among other measures.

Topics: Cathay Pacific Hong Kong

IMF warns US about trade risks and financial vulnerabilities

Reuters
  • The IMF criticized the Trump administration’s efforts to overhaul global trade relationships by raising tariffs and said it was especially important to resolve a trade dispute with China
  • The IMF also raised concerns that the US financial system was increasingly vulnerable to a reversal in easy financial market conditions
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund on Thursday warned the United States that escalating trade disputes or an abrupt downturn in financial markets could pose substantial risks for the US economy.
The international lender, in a review of US policies, said the US economy was on track to grow 2.6% this year. That was quicker than the IMF’s 2.3% growth forecast from April and was boosted by easy financial market conditions.
But the IMF said a number of factors were threatening this positive outlook and it called on the Federal Reserve to hold off on interest rate hikes which would put a brake on growth.
“A deepening of ongoing trade disputes or an abrupt reversal of the recent ebullient financial market conditions represent material risks to the US economy,” IMF staff said in a report.
The IMF criticized the Trump administration’s efforts to overhaul global trade relationships by raising tariffs and said it was especially important to resolve a trade dispute with China. That dispute poses a threat to the global economy, the IMF said.
“Rising import tariffs and other steps taken by the administration are undermining the global trading system,” the report said.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index of US equity prices hit a record high in April but has fallen about 4% in the last month as investors worried that trade wars and a sagging global economy might depress the US growth outlook.
The IMF also raised concerns that the US financial system was increasingly vulnerable to a reversal in easy financial market conditions, saying that corporate leverage was historically high and underwriting standards are weakening.
“An abrupt reversal of this accommodative environment, interacting with leveraged corporate balance sheets, could create a significant downdraft to activity, investment, and job creation,” the IMF said.
“The financial system appears healthy but medium-term risks to financial stability are rising,” the IMF said in the report.
It criticized US regulators for offering “little institutional response to counter these growing risks” and for instead easing regulatory constraints.

Topics: IMF Donald Trump

