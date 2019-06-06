You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani armed forces spending cuts will not impact defense capabilities: Bajwa
﻿

Pakistani armed forces spending cuts will not impact defense capabilities: Bajwa

Analysts have welcomed Pakistan military’s move to cut its budget for a year as part of broader austerity measures. (AFP/File)
Updated 06 June 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
0

Pakistani armed forces spending cuts will not impact defense capabilities: Bajwa

  • The Pakistani general said that the voluntary decision would have “no impact on our response potential to all types of threat” or the “quality of life of the soldiers”
Updated 06 June 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
0

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army has taken the rare move of cutting its defense budget for the next financial year as part of swinging public spending cuts in the country.

Military chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, made the announcement while offering prayers with frontline soldiers on Eid day in Pakistani-administered Kashmir near to the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement issued by the military media wing, ISPR, the Pakistani general said that the voluntary decision would have “no impact on our response potential to all types of threat” or the “quality of life of the soldiers.”

Bajwa added: “The no pay raise decision is also only for the officers and not for the soldiers. We shall manage the shortfall during the FY (fiscal year) by tightening our belt in areas where it doesn’t affect the two aforesaid aspects.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed on Tuesday via Twitter that the cutbacks had been agreed by Pakistan’s Army in line with broader austerity measures.

Khan tweeted that he “appreciated” the military’s “unprecedented” move to reduce defense expenditure despite being faced with “multiple security challenges,” and said his government would spend the savings on merged tribal areas and Balochistan.

Defense analyst and retired Lt. Gen. Talat Masood, told Arab News: “It is a good move and comes at a time when the country is facing a serious financial and economic crisis. It also shows the army’s high command is people-friendly.”

He said the cuts would have little impact on the fighting capabilities of the country’s armed forces because most of the reductions would be in administration.

“ ... the armed forces have demonstrated their sensitivity to the difficult economic conditions the country faces.”

Javed Hassan, Economic analyst

Economic analyst and Imperial College London graduate, Javed Hassan, told Arab News: “In not seeking any increment to their budget, not even that to match inflation, the armed forces have demonstrated their sensitivity to the difficult economic conditions the country faces.”

Hassan said it also showed the military’s understanding that a healthy economy was a critical factor in ensuring national security.

“The armed forces standing together with the government, despite external and internal threats, will strengthen the latter’s resolve to institute necessary economic reforms that have to be undertaken to rejuvenate the economy for long-term sustainable and equitable growth,” Hassan said.

Khan’s adviser and de facto finance chief, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, is next week (June 11) due to announce the budget for the financial year beginning in July.

In a tweet, Shaikh also thanked the leadership of the armed forces for cooperating with government efforts to manage expenditure, reduce the fiscal deficit and achieve economic stability.

“All of us have to play our role in meeting our national goals,” Shaikh said.

Topics: Pakistan Army Qamar Javed Bajwa austerity

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
On a shoestring budget: Pakistan's oldest cobblers struggle to fit in
0
Pakistan
Pakistan military eyes key role developing giant copper and gold mine

Leaders of white supremacist prison gang charged in killings

In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, a correctional officer works at one of the housing units at Pelican Bay State Prison near Crescent City, Calif. (AP)
Updated 41 min 26 sec ago
AP
0

Leaders of white supremacist prison gang charged in killings

  • Prosecutors said one victim was a longtime leader of a rival black gang, killed just days after he was released from decades of solitary confinement
Updated 41 min 26 sec ago
AP
0

SACRAMENTO, California: Leaders of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang were charged Thursday with directing killings and drug smuggling from within California’s most secure prisons, US prosecutors said.
The charges detail five slayings and accuse an attorney of helping smuggle drugs and cellphones to aid the white supremacist gang.
Sixteen Aryan Brotherhood members and associates are accused of running the criminal enterprise using contraband cellphones, encrypted chats, text messages, multimedia messages and email.
Among them are nine current inmates charged with racketeering, conspiracy and other charges, and seven people outside prison accused of assisting the gang in activities in Las Vegas and as far east as Missouri and South Dakota.
“What started as a seemingly simple drug buy on the streets of Sacramento led us into the dark, nasty and brutally violent underbelly of the California prison system,” said Christopher Nielson, local special agent in charge with the US Drug Enforcement Administration. “Notoriously dangerous inmates aren’t necessarily thwarted by prison walls.”
Sacramento-based US attorney McGregor Scott called the charges “a very significant setback for one of California’s most notorious prison gangs.”
Prosecutors said one victim was a longtime leader of a rival black gang, killed just days after he was released from decades of solitary confinement. The other four were Aryan Brotherhood associates, killed for not following the rules.
Despite its racist philosophy, the Aryan Brotherhood had a drug smuggling partnership with the Mexican Mafia, prosecutors said.
Among the inmates charged is Daniel “Danny” Troxell, 66, a convicted killer serving a life sentence who was known for writing a federal complaint in 2009 that eventually led California to curb the use of solitary confinement.
He formed an unusual cease-fire alliance with leaders of other blood-rival gangs to promote the complaint. It eventually led to hundreds of gang members and associates being released back into the general prison population, where investigators say some committed new crimes.
Prison officials said it’s difficult to keep up with the changing tactics of gangs behind bars.
“The gangs evolve, their techniques evolve and they change,” California Corrections Secretary Ralph Diaz said. “We will adapt and move along with them
Black Guerilla Family leader Hugo “Yogi” Pinell, a killer with ties to the 1960s black revolutionary movement, was among those released after 45 years in isolation.
Two Aryan Brotherhood associates, acting on the orders of gang leaders, killed the 71-year-old Pinell days after he was moved in 2015 to a Sacramento-area prison, prosecutors say.
Pinell became infamous as a member of San Quentin 6, helping slit the throat of prison guards during a failed 1971 escape attempt that left six dead.
Troxell and Pinell long denied being gang members. Most of the defendants did not yet have legal representation for the counts unveiled Thursday.
The charges also allege that cellmates Ronald “Renegade” Yandell, 56, and William Sylvester, 51, used smuggled cellphones to direct heroin and methamphetamine trafficking operations in California
Yandell, serving a life sentence for a double murder, is described as one of the gang’s three-member leadership commission, as is Troxell.
La Palma attorney Kevin Macnamara is charged with trying to smuggle methamphetamine, tobacco and cellphones. Guards reported finding three phones, plastic wrappers and power cables concealed in the seat cushion of Macnamara’s wheelchair.
Macnamara, 39, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment and the voicemail box on his phone was full.
“We have a long way to go in this case,” said defense attorney Candice Fields, who represents Kristen Demar, 44, who is charged with posing as Macnamara’s paralegal to help smuggle contraband.
“With all of the moving parts it is impossible to say right now how things will turn out,” Fields said.
Authorities have been trying to bring down the Aryan Brotherhood — also known as The Brand — for decades.
The gang was formed by white inmates in the mid-1960s and has a policy of “blood in, blood out,” holding that full members must kill to gain entry and can only leave when they die, though authorities said there are exceptions. Members who don’t kill when ordered to do so risk being slain themselves.

Topics: white supremacists

Related

0
World
Counter-protesters drown out white supremacist rally in Ohio
0
World
Texas executes white supremacist in black man’s dragging death

Latest updates

Saudi minister: Culture and technology build bridges between peoples
0
‘Nafthah’ — an art exhibition on the history of oil in Saudi Arabia
0
Exclusive: US, Iran plan ‘oil for goods’ deal to ease sanctions
0
Leaders of white supremacist prison gang charged in killings
0
Board: Omar violated Minnesota campaign finance rules
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.