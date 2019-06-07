You are here

  • Home
  • Russia ‘disagrees with OPEC on fair oil price’
﻿

Russia ‘disagrees with OPEC on fair oil price’

Comments by Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum have set the stage for tough talks between Russia and its partners over policy on the global oil market. (AFP/File photo) 
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
0

Russia ‘disagrees with OPEC on fair oil price’

  • Putin says Moscow will take joint decision on output with colleagues from the producer
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
0

ST. PETERSBURG: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had differences with OPEC over what constituted a fair price for oil, but that Moscow would take a joint decision on output with OPEC colleagues at a policy meeting in the coming weeks.

Putin’s comments have set the stage for tough talks between Russia and its partners over their policy on the global oil market, which are expected to take place within a month.

OPEC and large oil producers led by Russia are due to meet in Vienna in the end of June or early July to decide on their policy for the next half of the year as the current deal expires.

They have agreed to cut their combined production by 1.2 million barrels per day, or more than 1 percent of global output, from Jan. 1 until the end of June to support oil prices and balance the global crude market.

Russia joined the efforts with OPEC in 2016 and their cooperation has helped to stabilize oil pieces and ease an overhang of stockpiles.

Speaking at a gathering with the foreign media in St. Petersburg, Putin said that he would not reveal what Russia and its partners would do on the oil market in the second half of the year, but said that several factors, including higher oil demand in the summer, should be taken into account.

Putin also pledged to continue cooperation with OPEC, though Russia and the organization’s kingpin, Saudi Arabia, have certain differences on so-called “fair price” of oil.

“This is natural,” said Putin. “Look at the price of a barrel,
which Saudi Arabia uses to calculate its budget. This is significantly higher than for us,” Putin said, adding that Russian budget implied an oil price of $40 per barrel.

According to an International Monetary Fund official, Saudi Arabia would need oil priced at $80-$85 a barrel to balance its budget this year. Oil prices are trading at more than $60 per barrel, pressured by global trade disputes.

Putin said a price of $60-$65 a barrel suited Moscow and that the decision by OPEC and its oil exporting allies should also take into account the decline in production in Iran and Venezuela, and problems in Libya and Nigeria. 

Meanwhile, Russia’s second-biggest oil producer Lukoil plans to propose that Moscow extend its participation in a global oil production-cutting deal at
existing terms to the end of this year, its chief executive Vagit Alekperov said.

“I will propose maintaining the deal and monitoring (global oil) inventories, excluding Iran,” Alekperov said, referring to an increase in oil prices.

 

 

 

Topics: Oil Russia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Russia to consider extension of oil output cut deal with OPEC: deputy PM
0
Business & Economy
Oil mixed as OPEC cuts, US sanctions prop up prices while trade war weighs

‘Titanic struggle’ between US and China could hit Gulf economies, warn experts

Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

‘Titanic struggle’ between US and China could hit Gulf economies, warn experts

Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

ST. PETERSBURG: Middle East oil-exporting economies could be big losers from worsening global trade relations, leading analysts in energy and finance have told Arab News.
Speaking on the sidelines of a session on trade at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia, Daniel Yergin, the renowned oil historian and energy consultant, said the “titanic struggle” between the US and China could hit Arabian Gulf economies by reducing demand for oil just as global supply and demand were closer to balance.
The prospect of a settlement to the trade differences between the world’s two biggest economies is seen as more unlikely due to the looming US election next year.
“Despite the supply-demand balance, gloom has settled over the oil market and this is responsible for pushing down the price. It’s basically that the battle over trade between the US and China has really hit the oil price, as it has with other assets around the world,” Yergin said.
“It’s about concern and worry and pessimism about what it means for global economic growth and therefore what it means for oil demand. That is the connection.”
Yergin said he detected a change in sentiment toward oil producers. “This is not good news for Middle East oil exporters right now. The sentiment has changed. Negative sentiment has really turned to gloom and it’s basically because of worry about what seems to be a titanic struggle between the US and China. It’s gone beyond tariffs.
“On the other hand both sides do have an interest in finding a solution over the coming months, but it gets more difficult because we’ll be in the middle of an US election campaign,” Yergin added.
His comments were echoed by James McCormack, managing director and global head of sovereign and supranational business at Fitch Ratings, which assesses creditworthiness of countries and regions. “I think one thing to keep in mind was that we saw the run-up in oil prices from mid December until about a month ago, when the trade dispute looked like it was being resolved. Now we’re in a different part of the trade dispute where it looks like it’s not going to be resolved. Where have oil prices gone? They’ve come back down again quite aggressively,” he said.
“When we consider the impact (of a serious trade dispute) — negative growth, higher inflation from tariffs, which means lower wage growth in the advanced economies — that kind of scenario does not bode well for energy prices or commodity prices,” he said.

Latest updates

Dania Al-Saleh and Lulwah Al-Homoud represent Saudi Arabia at exhibition in Russia
0
Russia ‘disagrees with OPEC on fair oil price’
0
Eid toy gifts bring joy to underprivileged Jeddah children
0
‘Titanic struggle’ between US and China could hit Gulf economies, warn experts
0
International circuses coming to four Saudi cities
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.