SPIEF DIARY: Sweltering Saudis eventually find cool spot in St. Petersburg

Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square is the main square in St. Petersburg. (AP Photo)
Frank Kane
ST. PETERSBURG: The priority for any visitor from the Middle East to St. Petersburg in early summer is inevitably … air conditioning.
The city that sprawls between the Baltic Sea and Lake Ladoga is renowned for its numbingly cold winters, but summertime can bring the opposite extreme. When I landed at Pulkovo Airport it was a humid 30 degrees, in brilliant sunshine, at 10 p.m. local time.
Seasoned Arabian Gulf residents are, of course, used to such extremes — the mix of sweltering heat outside, and AC-freeze inside. But I suspect — from the stifling humidity of the airport’s baggage collection hall, through to the blast of hot air that hit me as I later opened my hotel room door — that the Russians are more interested in winter heating than summer cooling.
True to form, the first identifiably Khaleeji person I met — an Emirati — had only one question for me: “Is there AC in the rooms,” he asked on the way up in the hotel lift. It turned out there was, but it was controlled centrally for each floor.
Maybe it was some throwback to the communal living of Soviet days, but a word with reception saw it notched down a couple of degrees for the night.
I chose my hotel — one of the Radisson chain — because it was close to the Expoforum site where the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held, as well as a mere 20-minute taxi ride from the airport. And a nice, cheery and friendly place too.
But the Park Inn in Pulkovskaya is not especially well located for the city center, which is where my first assignment of the following day took place. After a sticky night that never really seemed to get dark, I was on the road to the State Hermitage Museum bright and early.
It was a good opportunity to get a sense of this historic city, aided by Google Maps. St. Petersburg — or at least the part of it I saw that first day — is a substantial, affluent and well laid out conurbation, with broad avenues all heading to the center like the spokes of a wheel, and plenty of green spaces and public squares.
There are, however, reminders of its often painful past. A huge statue of former leader Lenin on the intersection of Moskovsky Avenue and Leninsky Prospekt is a surprise — I thought they got rid of most of those?
Another is the gigantic obelisk monument to the heroes of the harrowing siege of the city during World War II visible from my hotel window. History is clearly a living force here.
The further I got toward the center, passing substantial granite buildings, magnificent public edifices and historic places of worship, the more the question occurred to me: How on earth could the Nazis have hoped to raze this city to the ground, as was their aim, if the Soviets had not held out during the siege?
Though the name Hermitage suggests a little one-person cabin, the reality is anything but, and it is easy to get lost if your taxi driver drops you at the wrong entrance, as mine did. After a frazzling walk across the enormous Palace Square I eventually managed to hook up with the Russian hosts and Saudi guests who were holding a cultural opening ceremony in the magnificent complex of buildings.
The Russians were all scurrying around getting ready for the top-level VIPs expected at the event; the Saudis were complaining about the quality of the air conditioning in the centuries-old building. It was pretty muggy.
The AC facilities at the modern Expoforum center — another 30-minute trip back up Moskovsky past Lenin and the war monuments — were state of the art. But even so, I noticed visitors at the Saudi Aramco stand in the main congress hall take a sharp intake of breath as they entered a micro-climate that was several degrees colder than the rest of the sprawling forum center.
Perhaps somebody from the Kingdom got his AC wish at last, and had the thermostat turned down several degrees just in that spot.

  • Frank Kane is an award-winning business journalist based in Dubai. Twitter: @frankkanedubai
Topics: St. Petersburg Russia

ST. PETERSBURG: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had differences with OPEC over what constituted a fair price for oil, but that Moscow would take a joint decision on output with OPEC colleagues at a policy meeting in the coming weeks.

Putin’s comments have set the stage for tough talks between Russia and its partners over their policy on the global oil market, which are expected to take place within a month.

OPEC and large oil producers led by Russia are due to meet in Vienna in the end of June or early July to decide on their policy for the next half of the year as the current deal expires.

They have agreed to cut their combined production by 1.2 million barrels per day, or more than 1 percent of global output, from Jan. 1 until the end of June to support oil prices and balance the global crude market.

Russia joined the efforts with OPEC in 2016 and their cooperation has helped to stabilize oil pieces and ease an overhang of stockpiles.

Speaking at a gathering with the foreign media in St. Petersburg, Putin said that he would not reveal what Russia and its partners would do on the oil market in the second half of the year, but said that several factors, including higher oil demand in the summer, should be taken into account.

Putin also pledged to continue cooperation with OPEC, though Russia and the organization’s kingpin, Saudi Arabia, have certain differences on so-called “fair price” of oil.

“This is natural,” said Putin. “Look at the price of a barrel,
which Saudi Arabia uses to calculate its budget. This is significantly higher than for us,” Putin said, adding that Russian budget implied an oil price of $40 per barrel.

According to an International Monetary Fund official, Saudi Arabia would need oil priced at $80-$85 a barrel to balance its budget this year. Oil prices are trading at more than $60 per barrel, pressured by global trade disputes.

Putin said a price of $60-$65 a barrel suited Moscow and that the decision by OPEC and its oil exporting allies should also take into account the decline in production in Iran and Venezuela, and problems in Libya and Nigeria. 

Meanwhile, Russia’s second-biggest oil producer Lukoil plans to propose that Moscow extend its participation in a global oil production-cutting deal at
existing terms to the end of this year, its chief executive Vagit Alekperov said.

“I will propose maintaining the deal and monitoring (global oil) inventories, excluding Iran,” Alekperov said, referring to an increase in oil prices.

 

 

 

