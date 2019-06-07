Leopard kills toddler in South Africa’s Kruger park

You are here

This handout photo released by Durham University on April 19, 2017 shows a leopard at the Soutpansberg Mountains, South Africa, on June 25, 2012. (AFP)
  • The attack occurred near Crocodile Bridge, a tourist rest camp near the park’s southern boundary
JOHANNESBURG: A leopard killed a two-year-old boy inside a fenced-off staff compound at South Africa’s Kruger national park, officials said Thursday.
“The toddler was only 30-months-old,” the park said in a statement. “The boy was certified dead by doctors at the Shongwe hospital after being rushed there by family members.”
The leopard attacked the boy on Wednesday evening after getting into the staff living quarters, which are separated from the rest of the park by an electrified fence.
A team of rangers hunted down the leopard and shot it dead to avoid the risk of a repeat, said the park, adding the big cat may have attacked as it was too accustomed to contact with humans.
“In parks like the KNP (Kruger National Park) predators do interact with tourists and staff and at times it may result in species like leopard getting habituated to people and losing their fear,” the park said.
“The change in natural behavior can then lead to unfortunate incidents such as this.”
The KNP said attacks were a danger faced by all staff and family members living and working in the park, but were very rare.
“This is the risk we live with on a daily basis as we help conserve our species for the benefit of all,” said Fundisile Mketeni, head of South African National Parks, offering condolences to the boy’s family.
Kruger covers nearly two million hectares (4.9 million acres) and is home to over 500 bird species and 147 mammal species.
The attack occurred near Crocodile Bridge, a tourist rest camp near the park’s southern boundary.

Troubled Dutch teen was not euthanized: minister

Noa Pothoven. (Social media)
Updated 06 June 2019
AFP
0

Troubled Dutch teen was not euthanized: minister

  • Pothoven first caught the public’s attention when she launched a book late last year called “Winning or Learning” in which she recounted her battle against mental illness
Updated 06 June 2019
AFP
0

THE HAGUE: A Dutch teenager traumatized by a childhood rape died at home after refusing food and drink but was not euthanized, a minister and a clinic said on Wednesday, dismissing “incorrect” media reports.
Noa Pothoven, 17, who became famous after writing a book about her long battle with anorexia, severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, died on Sunday.
Pothoven said in a final Instagram post that she had “lost the will to fight.”
“We are in touch with her family, who have told us that, despite international media reports to the contrary, there is no question of euthanasia in this case,” Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said in a statement.
“The family must now be allowed to grieve for Noa in peace.”
News of her death was reported by some Dutch media on Monday. Some said Noa had contacted the Levenseindekliniek, a clinic in the Hague that specializes in euthanasia, to ask about possible assisted suicide but that she had been turned away.
However the story went viral after international media reports that she had been euthanized. The false story became front-page news in Italy and also made waves in Poland.
The minister said he had asked the Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate to “look into” the case.
“Questions about her death and the care she has received are understandable, but can only be answered once the facts have been established.”
The Levenseindekliniek also released a statement to counter what it said was false media coverage.
“To put an end to incorrect reporting (in foreign media in particular) about her death, we refer to the statement made by friends of Noa this afternoon: Noa Pothoven did not die of euthanasia,” it said.
She had stopped eating and drinking “to stop her suffering,” the clinic said.

The Netherlands is one of the few countries where assisted suicide is legal for all citizens older than 12, but with a strict set of conditions including that the patient’s physical or mental suffering is unbearable.
The “Levenseindekliniek deals exclusively with euthanasia and does so explicitly within the Dutch legal framework,” the clinic said in its statement.
The blonde-haired teen had announced her intention to die a few days earlier, in a post on her Instagram account, which has since been taken down.
“I doubted for a long time whether I should share it here, but I have decided to do it,” she wrote.
“Let me get to the point. Within the next 10 days I’m going to die.
“For a while now I’ve stopped eating and drinking and after many discussions... it is decided that I will be let go because my life is unbearable. After years I’ve lost the will to fight.”
Pothoven first caught the public’s attention when she launched a book late last year called “Winning or Learning” in which she recounted her battle against mental illness, resulting in numerous suicide attempts.
When she was 11, she was sexually assaulted and at the age of 14, two men raped her in a field in the eastern Dutch city of Arnhem — but she said in the book that she had been too afraid to tell her parents.
“I was afraid and ashamed,” she told the local newspaper De Gelderlander in an interview at the time.
“But I wrote the book because I hope to break through the stigmas,” the frail-looking Noa said, adding “things need to be better and I hope my story can serve as an example.”

