Mexico foreign minister says national guard to deploy to southern border

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks to reporters after a meeting between U.S. and Mexican officials on immigration and trade at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 07 June 2019
Reuters
  • Trump has threatened to slap tariffs on Mexican imports starting next week if Mexico does not do more to contain the migrant flows
Updated 07 June 2019
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Mexico will deploy its national guard to its southern border with Guatemala, the Mexican foreign minister said on Thursday, as part of the country’s bid to stem Central American migration that has drawn US President Donald Trump’s ire.
“We have explained that there are 6,000 men and that they will be deployed there,” Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters in televised remarks as he left a meeting with US officials in Washington.
Ebrard added that Mexico’s talks with the United States about migration will continue on Friday. Trump has threatened to slap tariffs on Mexican imports starting next week if Mexico does not do more to contain the migrant flows.

Brexit Party fails to win first seat in UK by-election

Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
  • The Brexit Party’s candidate Mike Greene, a local entrepreneur, came in second with nearly 29 percent of the vote
  • Prime Minister Theresa May is stepping down after delaying Brexit twice
Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
PETERBOROUGH: Anti-EU populist Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party failed to win its first seat in Britain’s parliament as it lost out to the main opposition Labour Party in a crunch by-election, results on Friday showed.
The poll in the eastern English city of Peterborough was triggered after the sitting MP, Fiona Onasanya, was dumped by voters after being jailed for lying over a speeding offense.
The Brexit Party’s candidate Mike Greene, a local entrepreneur, came in second with nearly 29 percent of the vote, behind Labour’s Lisa Forbes, who won around 31 percent. The ruling Conservatives came third with 21 percent, while the Liberal Democrats won 12 percent.
Friday’s result is a setback for the Brexit Party — founded by euroskeptic figurehead Farage only a few months ago — which came out on top in the European elections in May with 31.6 percent of votes cast.
It had been seeking to capitalize on that momentum as well as voter disillusionment with the main Conservative and Labour parties, who have historically shared the Peterborough seat.
Prime Minister Theresa May is stepping down after delaying Brexit twice as she tried and failed to get her EU divorce deal through parliament.
Farage, who has called for Britain to leave the bloc without a deal, said last weekend while campaigning he saw the by-election as “the opportunity for the next chapter in this great story.”

