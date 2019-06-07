Pacquiao vows to thrash ‘loudmouth’ Thurman

You are here

Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is training at a gym in Manila, ahead of his World Boxing Association title bout next month against Keith Thurman in Las Vegas. (AFP)
MANILA: Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has vowed to silence Keith Thurman at their World Boxing Association title bout next month, calling him a “loudmouth” as their war of words escalates.
The run-up to the fight has been full of flying insults, with Thurman saying he will beat the 40-year-old Pacquiao into retirement when they clash in Las Vegas on July 20.
Thurman, 30, said last month he would “crucify” the world’s only eight-division world champion, who the undefeated American said has “never fought anyone this young, strong and hungry.”
“He’s a loudmouth outside the ring. Let’s see if he can back it up inside the ring,” Pacquiao said Thursday as he trained in Manila.
“Some boxers are arrogant while other boxers are humble. Thurman? We know he’s arrogant,” added Pacquiao, the WBA’s secondary “world” champion.
“I’m so motivated for this training camp because of his trash talk, like that. I would rather have my fists do the talking,” Pacquiao said.
The Philippine legend’s career seemed headed for its final moments last year, but he has since knocked out Lucas Matthysse and beat Adrien Broner in bouts.
Pacquiao plans to split his training camp between the Philippines and Los Angeles, wrapping up his preparations under the watchful eye of longtime trainer Freddie Roach, who is back in his corner.
He told reporters he will fly to Los Angeles on June 15.
Thurman, who is 29-0 with 22 knockouts, has promised to be Pacquiao’s final opponent in the ring.
“His legacy ends on July 20. He’s had a wonderful career, and been an inspiration. We all love him and respect him. And I’m respectfully going to kick the shit out of him.”
But Pacquiao pointed out, after working the heavy bag on Thursday, that Thurman would not be the first younger challenger he has beaten.
“My last fight was (Adrien) Broner and he was only 29 years old. That’s not a problem,” he said Thursday.
Pacquiao, who is a member of the Philippines’ upper house Senate, said he plans to fly back to Manila immediately after the Thurman fight to attend the annual address of his ally, President Rodrigo Duterte.

WWE Super Showdown kicks off in Jeddah

Updated 36 min 8 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
0

WWE Super Showdown kicks off in Jeddah

  • WWE makes a return to the Kingdom
  • WWE Champion Kofi Kingston set to face two-time former champion Dolph Ziggler
Updated 36 min 8 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
0

JEDDAH: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars are in Jeddah this week, as the General Sports Authority (GSA) hosts the company’s Super Showdown event.

One WWE superstar of Syrian decent, Mojo Rawley, will don traditional Saudi attire for the event, and told Arab News that he picked up his thobe and shomagh (traditional head dress) last time he visited Jeddah.

“It’s a tribute to the Saudi people, my parents met and got engaged in Saudi and my dad’s whole side of the family still lives here. In Riyadh my uncle and my cousins came to the show last time, it was one of the coolest moments in my career to wrestle in front of them,” said Rawley. 

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who is set to face two-time former champion Dolph Ziggler, said that he will not underestimate his opponent at all. “Dolph Ziggler and I have had several matches on Raw, Smackdown and Pay-Per-View. We have gone at it quite a bit so I know how good Dolph is, and he is at his prime.”

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who will defend his title against Baron Corbin, said that he always feels humbled in the Kingdom. “The fanbase here is so passionate, it is so humbling to come halfway across the world and have people wearing your t-shirts, chanting your theme song, knowing who you are and being appreciative of the art you perform. It is a cool thing to come across a place where the culture is different from what I am used to, but we all get along so well, because we are all in love with the same thing,” he said.

 

 

Executive vice president of talent and live events, wrestling legend Triple H, said that when it comes to Saudi Arabia, the WWE like to go above and beyond. “These are big events for us. Big stadiums, they are packed, they are sold out and to see the Undertaker and Goldberg for the first time ever along with the biggest Battle Royale ever that will have Saudi’s first signee competing in. Mansoor Al-Shehail is looking forward to representing his country.”

The first Saudi WWE superstar Al-Shehail is living his dream. He told Arab News that one of the low points of his journey to becoming an in-ring competitor was when his family did not take him seriously, and thought he was wasting his time.

“My father, who once said I was play acting and wanted me to go to study and become a doctor, saw me last year, in a ring with 60,000 people from my home country. He said that I looked like I didn’t belong anywhere else in the world than in the ring, and I knew then he understood. I want to give that momentum to any Saudi who wants to be a superstar in the future,” said Al-Shehail.

US champion Samoa Joe said that he noticed the level of appreciation shown by Arab fans. “Coming out and putting on a show is a cool experience — it is always nice to be appreciated. The hospitality is out of this world as it makes you want to go out there and put on a better show,” he told Arab News.

Reigning five-time 24/7 champion R-Truth said this title was more work than any championship he had held. “You have to defend it 24 hours a day. In the morning, mid-day, afternoon, night, evening anywhere, anytime, anyplace. I was ambushed by Jinder Mahal on the tarmac when talking to my wife on my way here.”

The WWE Super Showdown will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Friday at 9 p.m.

 

Topics: WWE Super Showdown

