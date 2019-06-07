You are here

  • Home
  • Solid US jobs report could allay fears of weakening economy
﻿

Solid US jobs report could allay fears of weakening economy

Consumers have been cautious about spending, and companies are scaling back their investment in high-cost machinery and equipment. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
0

Solid US jobs report could allay fears of weakening economy

  • Economists have forecast that the government will report that employers added 185,000 jobs
  • The economy is showing signs of sluggishness after having expanded at a healthy 3.1 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
0

WASHINGTON: With worries rising about trade wars and slower global growth, Friday’s jobs figures for May could serve as a reminder that the US economy is still mostly in good shape.
Or, an unexpectedly weak employment report could intensify concerns that after a healthy first quarter, the US economy is actually stumbling.
Economists have forecast that the government will report that employers added 185,000 jobs, a solid figure consistent with this year’s average monthly gain. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at a nearly 50-year low of 3.6 percent, according to data provider FactSet.
The economy is showing signs of sluggishness after having expanded at a healthy 3.1 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter. Consumers have been cautious about spending, and companies are scaling back their investment in high-cost machinery and equipment.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta estimates that annual growth will slump to just 1.5 percent in the April-June quarter. That potential weakening, driven in part by President Donald Trump’s trade conflicts, has also raised pressure on Federal Reserve policymakers to consider cutting short-term interest rates in the coming months. For most of this year, the Fed has indicated that it would take a patient approach toward rate changes.
Manufacturers have barely added jobs in the past three months after healthy gains last year, a sign that trade conflicts and a slowdown in auto sales might be slowing hiring. Retailers, hammered by online competition, have cut jobs for the past three months. Home building and commercial construction have weakened, a trend that could force builders to shed workers.
Professional and business services, which include high-paying accounting and engineering jobs, have added workers at a healthy pace this year. So have the education and health services industries.
If employers remain optimistic about the long run, they might look beyond a weak patch for the economy and keep adding jobs. Additional strong hiring could provide vital support to the economy. Steady job growth has compelled many employers to raise pay to attract and keep workers, which, in turn, has forced up average hourly wages. Average wages rose 3.2 percent in April compared with a year ago, a solid if not exceptional gain.
Trump last month increased tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent. And last week, he threatened to impose 5 percent tariffs on all Mexican imports to the United States beginning Monday. Those taxes would rise each month until they reach 25 percent in October unless the Mexican government cuts off a flow of Central American migrants entering the United States from through Mexico.
The higher costs from the import taxes — and the potential for more — might be causing companies to scale back plans for spending, investment and expansion. Orders for machinery and equipment fell 1 percent in April. A strong dollar, which makes US goods costlier overseas, has also slowed the production and export of manufactured goods. A separate report from the Fed showed that factory output fell 0.5 percent in April.
Automakers are cutting jobs and production as US sales have slowed. Analysts expect auto sales to fall below 17 million this year after four years above that level.
Ford Motor Co. said last month that it was cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs — about 10 percent of its salaried workforce — as part of preparations for an industry driven more by electric and autonomous vehicles. Last year, GM said it would shed 14,000 workers.
Home sales have been weak this year despite a sharp drop in mortgage rates. Sales fell 4.4 percent in April compared with a year earlier. Home price gains are slowing in much of the country, though, which, combined with more affordable mortgages, could soon revive sales.

Topics: US

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
‘Titanic struggle’ between US and China could hit Gulf economies, warn experts
Exclusive 0
Middle-East
Exclusive: US, Iran plan ‘oil for goods’ deal to ease sanctions

Top tips from Dubai entrepreneurs to avoid restaurant business pitfalls

Updated 07 June 2019
Keith J. Fernandez
0

Top tips from Dubai entrepreneurs to avoid restaurant business pitfalls

  • A big mistake is to underestimate cash requirements in the crucial first few months
  • Sometimes a contrarian approach can help brands stand out, says one entrepreneur
Updated 07 June 2019
Keith J. Fernandez
0

DUBAI: More than a thousand — 1,109 to be precise — new restaurants opened in Dubai last year, in one of the fastest-growing industries across the UAE.

That’s one restaurant for every 265 people in a city of 3.1 million, so it’s no wonder that so many new restaurants quickly go out of business. 

Beyond business plans and funding sources, Dubai industry insiders suggest a list of questions anyone looking to break into the food business in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region should ask themselves.

 

Have you budgeted enough cash until break even?

Underestimating cash requirements in the crucial first few months while letting costs balloon out of control is a big mistake that new restaurants make, said Mazen M. Omair, founder and president & CEO of Momair Trading.

“Create a cash-flow budget for the first three to six months using conservative revenue estimates and allowing for unexpected expenses. This will help you track cash on hand, business expenses and how much revenue you need to keep your business afloat until revenue starts growing.”

Mitra Indian fusion bistro at Al Seef on Dubai Creek. (Supplied photo)

Have you got a contingency fund?

For Shivam Goyal and Shipra Khurana, who opened Mitra Indian fusion bistro at Al Seef on Dubai Creek last year, unexpected expenses were a constant headache. 

“While signing the (rental) agreement, you (may) invariably ignore many mall charges that haunt you later, such as chiller charges, gas charges, mandatory annual maintenance contracts for different things,” Goyal said. “So don’t be in a haste to sign the lease agreement without thoroughly going through it even though it may run into hundreds of pages. Also get them ratified from a law firm to save hidden costs later.”

 

Does your restaurant reflect your brand?

The need to keep “sunk costs” low often has entrepreneurs settling for cookie-cutter interiors.  

“The number one design mistake entrepreneurs make is trusting that their passion will transfer to the interiors and branding organically,” said Jacqui Shaddock, partner at H2R Design, an interiors architecture and branding agency.

 “The most important thing, when a concept is strong, is that the story is told cohesively. There’s a strength in consistency.”

 

Do you know your message?

Consumers respond to clear messaging but sometimes a contrarian approach can help brands to stand out, said Bhavika Bhatia, a 24-year-old former graphic designer who relied on family catering expertise to launch Moreish Restaurant & Cafe last year.

“Vegetarian and vegan food has surged remarkably over the past two years, and it’s only going to grow exponentially,” she said. 

But in a city that loves meat, using those labels can work to a restaurant’s detriment.

“Not marketing our restaurant as vegetarian/vegan has helped us avoid filters and brought in customers who would otherwise think little of a meatless meal.”

Dessert cafe Pastryology. (Supplied)

Do you have enough practical, and local, knowledge?

Ahmed Abdulla Tahnoon, a 31-year-old Emirati, took the leap of faith without hospitality experience when he decided to bring Japanese street food to Dubai with Spheerz, a restaurant that grew out of a kiosk at Global Village.

“I had no business background or experience, but as an engineer — and problem-solver — I put a lot of effort into reading books and online publications until I felt ready,” he said.

Reading wasn’t enough, though.

“At the end I needed to learn from the field itself.”

 

Do you know when to bring in the specialists?

“As entrepreneurs we tend to be perfectionists, especially when it comes to our business and getting things done. We often find ourselves doing more than we can. This approach is inefficient and distracts us from making more important decisions in growing the business,” said Aisha Mohammed Sharaf, a 25-year-old Emirati who has been running the dessert cafe Pastryology with her husband Tariq Yousef Taher, 32, for more than a year now.

She said it was important to realize when to trust in outside knowledge.

 

Do you have staying power?

Starting your own business will test your patience, said Zubin Doshi, the 27-year-old founder of ice-cream Scoopi Cafe.

“No business takes off immediately,” he said. “Keep in mind that you’ll need a minimum period of three years before you start seeing actual results.”

 

• This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice Food restaurants

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi entrepreneur aims to revive Al-Balad
Special 0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia most improved economy for business

Latest updates

Solid US jobs report could allay fears of weakening economy
0
Brexit Party fails to win first seat in UK by-election
0
Pacquiao vows to thrash ‘loudmouth’ Thurman
0
Saudi minister: Culture and technology build bridges between peoples
0
‘Nafthah’ — an art exhibition on the history of oil in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.