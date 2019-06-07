You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Falih: We don’t want to engage in race to up oil output

A woman is seen behind the logo of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. (Reuters/MaximÂ Shemetov)
ST. PETERSBURG: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Friday said he is unwilling to engage in a race to increase oil output to compensate for lower prices, saying a return to the price-crash environment of 2014-15 is simply unacceptable.
Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Russia, Al-Falih said that perfect stability on the oil market had not been achieved and the market was being influenced by factors outside "our" control.  

Google flags US national security risks from Huawei ban

  • The move comes as the world’s two top economies ratchet up tariffs in a battle
  • While the sanctions are expected to hurt Huawei in the short term, industry experts say it could force the company to be self-reliant
Alphabet Inc’s Google has warned if the US administration moves ahead with sweeping ban on Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, it risks compromising national security, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Google’s move comes as the world’s two top economies ratchet up tariffs in a battle over what US officials call China’s unfair trade practices.
While the sanctions are expected to hurt Huawei in the short term, industry experts say it could force the company — and other Chinese firms — to become self-reliant by developing more home-grown technologies, hurting the dominance of American companies such as Google in the longer term.
Google in particular is concerned it would not be allowed to update its Android operating system on Huawei smartphones, which it argues would prompt the Chinese company to develop its own version of the software, FT reported, citing people briefed on Google’s lobbying efforts.
The search giant argued a Huawei-modified version of Android would be more susceptible to being hacked, the newspaper said.
The US administration in May added Huawei to a trade blacklist. The move put Huawei and 68 affiliates in more than two dozen countries on the Commerce Department’s so-called Entity List.
Google and the US Department of Commerce were not immediately available for comment on the report.

