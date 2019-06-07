ST. PETERSBURG: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Friday said he is unwilling to engage in a race to increase oil output to compensate for lower prices, saying a return to the price-crash environment of 2014-15 is simply unacceptable.
Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Russia, Al-Falih said that perfect stability on the oil market had not been achieved and the market was being influenced by factors outside "our" control.
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Falih: We don’t want to engage in race to up oil output
